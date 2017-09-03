 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Windows 10 Game Mode Update Next Month

[Sep 03, 2017, 1:10 pm ET] - 25 Comments

The Windows Experience Blog has details on a Windows 10 Fall Creators Update they say to expect on Oct. 17th (thanks DSOGaming). This includes an update to the OS's game mode they say will actually make your PC as powerful as a console. I know, right? Here's word:

The fuel that often inspires creativity is play. With the Fall Creators Update, we’ve updated Game Mode, which allows your games to use the full processing power of your device as if it was an Xbox game console, right from a new button on the Game bar. And to take advantage of this power, we have a fantastic lineup of Xbox Play Anywhere games coming including, Cuphead, Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky’s Tale and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. And, if you love these Xbox play anywhere games, coming on November 7 you can play them on the most powerful console on the planet, Xbox One X.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ark Expansion Announced
Windows 10 Game Mode Update Next Month
Black Isle Studios Postmortem
Steam Top 10
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Out of the Blue
High Hell Announced
Heroes of the Storm Ranked Season 3 Details
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.