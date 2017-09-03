 
Black Isle Studios Postmortem

[Sep 03, 2017, 1:10 pm ET] - 6 Comments

The Last Days of Black Isle Studios on USgamer is a look back at the end times for Black Isle, the influential company that produced Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II and developed Fallout 2, Planescape: Torment, and Icewind Dale (thanks nucas). The company was notoriously dragged under in 2003 by the financial failures of parent Interplay, though they quote Feargus Urquhart on his departure when he saw the writing on the wall before shutdown. For the rest of us, this fills in a lot of detail on the downfall of such an acclaimed outfit, which lead to the cancellation of Baldur's Gate III and the first version of Fallout III (Van Buren). This is a sad tale, though they conclude noting how much of the original team has managed to reunite at Obsidian.

