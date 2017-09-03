 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Steam Top 10

[Sep 03, 2017, 1:10 pm ET] - 15 Comments

Here is Valve's accounting of the 10 bestselling titles on Steam for last week:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  4. Absolver
  5. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. The Escapists 2
  8. XCOM 2
  9. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  10. Divinity: Original Sin 2

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ark Expansion Announced
Windows 10 Game Mode Update Next Month
Black Isle Studios Postmortem
Steam Top 10
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Out of the Blue
High Hell Announced
Heroes of the Storm Ranked Season 3 Details
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.