Out of the Blue 		  

There's light at the end of the tunnel for us tackle football fans, as today is the last Sunday for some time with no official games. This means only a few days remain to get in on the ground floor of one or both of our annual football pools. The pick-em league uses the password bn and the spread league uses password bn2. It's free to signup, which makes a perfect bookend to the fact that there are no official prizes, but you can't put a price on bragging rights. GLHF.
R.I.P.: Walter Becker, Steely Dan Co-Founder, Dead at 67. Thanks Devicer.
