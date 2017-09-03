 
Out of the Blue

[Sep 03, 2017, 1:09 pm ET] - 12 Comments

There's light at the end of the tunnel for us tackle football fans, as today is the last Sunday for some time with no official games. This means only a few days remain to get in on the ground floor of one or both of our annual football pools. The pick-em league uses the password bn and the spread league uses password bn2. It's free to signup, which makes a perfect bookend to the fact that there are no official prizes, but you can't put a price on bragging rights. GLHF.

R.I.P.: Walter Becker, Steely Dan Co-Founder, Dead at 67. Thanks Devicer.

Pooled Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Midnight Spooks 2.
Stories: Two major German cities evacuate more than 60,000 people to defuse WWII bomb. Thanks Slashdot.
A pitiful Labor Day box office ends a historically awful summer movie season.
Science: SpaceX Falcon Heavy Tests Were a Success, Company Says.
Media: HeroStorm Ep 28 Horsing Around.
What would happen if you never showered?
Close encounters of the Canadian kind.

