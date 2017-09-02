High Hell Announced

Descend upon the criminal underground with an absurdly large gun and bring lethal salvation to those that have fallen from the light. Righteous fury and fancy footwork are crucial to survive an escalating, absurd series of outlandish missions. Pop brainwashed chimps, deface corporate effigies, and dismantle the business dealings of the unrepentant cartel in a vibrant remix of the classic first-person shooter.



“The original High Hell pitch just had players kicking down doors and setting fire to bags of cocaine but that would have made for a weird age rating description so we added in a bunch of guns and violence,” noted Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker.