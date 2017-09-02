High Hell Announced

|
Publisher Devolver Digital announces High Hell, a first-person shooter planned for release later this year. This is a collaboration between developers they call the "patron saints of oddball games," Terri Vellmann (Heavy Bullets) and Doseone (Enter the Gungeon and Gang Beasts) and the are showing off this weekend to attendees at PAX West. The game has a very stylized retro look shown in this reveal trailer, which also depicts what they accurately describe as "neon soaked, breakneck" action. Here's word:
