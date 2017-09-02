Heroes of the Storm Ranked Season 3 Details

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Blizzard announces Ranked Season 3 for Heroes of the Storm will begin next week with the release of the new patch for Blizzard's MOBA. This post has all the details, including word that the season will run through the week of November 14th. In news that does not apply to me, word is that they will raise the highest level you can achieve after your placement matches into the Master level. They also outline seasonal rewards, and point everyone towards their Ranked Play Guide for more help. For you pros, here's word on the higher ceiling for initial placements:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 2 September 2017, 16:59.
Chatbear Announcements.