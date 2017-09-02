Heroes of the Storm Ranked Season 3 Details

With this next ranked season, we’re changing the way that placements work for high-ranked players. Previously, the highest a player could be placed was Diamond 3. This was causing some chaos during the early parts of a season where Diamond-skilled players and Master-skilled players were heavily intermixed. This season, players can be placed as high as 1000 rank points into Master which should help with that. To go along with that, Grandmaster will only become available two weeks after the start of the season so players aren’t placing directly into Grandmaster and there’s two weeks of competition before the first Grandmasters are crowned.