 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Heroes of the Storm Ranked Season 3 Details

[Sep 02, 2017, 10:18 am ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard announces Ranked Season 3 for Heroes of the Storm will begin next week with the release of the new patch for Blizzard's MOBA. This post has all the details, including word that the season will run through the week of November 14th. In news that does not apply to me, word is that they will raise the highest level you can achieve after your placement matches into the Master level. They also outline seasonal rewards, and point everyone towards their Ranked Play Guide for more help. For you pros, here's word on the higher ceiling for initial placements:

With this next ranked season, we’re changing the way that placements work for high-ranked players. Previously, the highest a player could be placed was Diamond 3. This was causing some chaos during the early parts of a season where Diamond-skilled players and Master-skilled players were heavily intermixed. This season, players can be placed as high as 1000 rank points into Master which should help with that. To go along with that, Grandmaster will only become available two weeks after the start of the season so players aren’t placing directly into Grandmaster and there’s two weeks of competition before the first Grandmasters are crowned.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
High Hell Announced
Heroes of the Storm Ranked Season 3 Details
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Free Weekend
JCB Pioneer: Mars Early Access
Songbringer Released
Total War: ARENA Closed Beta
League of Legends Changes Include Uncapped Leveling
On Sale
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.