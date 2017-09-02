Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Well the unofficial start of fall in these parts represented by the Labor Day weekend seems at least as official as the coming equinox. For most of the summer I had to decide whether to add a light blanket to the bed, or just sleep under a top sheet. Last night got so cold I had to dig out two blankets. On the other hand, I think some of the local weather is our distant taste of Hurricane Harvey, so I don't for a second want to seem like I'm complaining about a slight chill from a storm that's left so much death and destruction in its wake. For those in the areas really impacted by the storm's devastation, here's hoping things are getting better.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 2 September 2017, 16:59.
Chatbear Announcements.