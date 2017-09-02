Out of the Blue

Well the unofficial start of fall in these parts represented by the Labor Day weekend seems at least as official as the coming equinox. For most of the summer I had to decide whether to add a light blanket to the bed, or just sleep under a top sheet. Last night got so cold I had to dig out two blankets. On the other hand, I think some of the local weather is our distant taste of Hurricane Harvey, so I don't for a second want to seem like I'm complaining about a slight chill from a storm that's left so much death and destruction in its wake. For those in the areas really impacted by the storm's devastation, here's hoping things are getting better.