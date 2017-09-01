Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Free Weekend

Starting today, anybody with a Steam account can download and play Rising Storm 2: Vietnam. There is no better time than now to introduce your friends and family to a game you enjoy playing and want to play with them!



And do not forget, a Shake And Bake week is underway until the 5th! That means Double XP!



And do not forget about the upcoming PAX panel - Find out "What is next" for Rising Storm 2! Details can be found here: http://west.paxsite.com/schedule/panel/tripwires-rising-storm-2-vietnam-upcoming-content-info-qa-and-swag-giveaway and those who can't make it can tune in via the PAX 2 Twitch account: https://www.twitch.tv/pax2