Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Free Weekend

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is free to play this weekend on Steam, and the military first-person shooter is also currently on sale for 25% off (thanks Ant). This post covers the news, saying that a double XP event is also currently underway, and they will be livestreaming from PAX West tomorrow to discuss the future of the game:
