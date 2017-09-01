Songbringer Released

Songbringer is an action RPG, inspired by the original Zelda games, with real time combat, a wide range of weapons and a tonne of hidden secrets. World maps are generated from a 6-letter world seed, which determines the layout of the overworld and dungeons.



Players play as Roq, a space-faring planetary surveyor who wakes up shirtless on a strange planet. With the help of robot companion Jib, it’s Roq’s job to piece together what’s happened and save the universe from the evil, ancient army he’s accidentally awoken...



…by stealing their Nanosword.



Only by exploring the harsh world of Ekzera, mastering the dungeons and defeating its fearsome bosses will Roq unlock the secrets of his power and return the galaxy to peace. Along the way he will uncover powerful artefacts and forge them anew, and use the Nanosword to crush galactic giants.



Songbringer gameplay features

Single-player action RPG

Local co-operative two player mode

Full gamepad support, including rumble

Real time combat

7 kinds of weapons including the nanosword, boomerang-like tophat, bombs, blink orb, ghost sword projectile, lighter and kilobombs

Hundreds of unique items and powerups

Some items can be combined, for example: ghost sword + lightning cube = lightning sword

Hidden items, secret entrances, secret pathways, bomb-able walls

Original soundtrack

Online leaderboards highlight the top players based on completion time, percentage of map uncovered and percentage of items found

Roguelike-inspired permadeath option which gives a higher score on the leaderboard and allows for faster runs

Approximately 6-12 hours of gameplay per adventure, depending on thoroughness

Procedurally generated overworld and dungeons

A world contains: 1 overworld, 10 dungeons and 13 primary bosses