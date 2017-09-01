Songbringer Released

Publisher Double Eleven announces the release of Songbringer for Windows, macOS,
Linux, and Xbox One, saying the PlayStation 4 edition will come next week. This
was created by one-man development studio Wizard Fu, offering a procedurally
generated action/adventure inspired by the Zelda series. The
release trailer shows
off the game's retro style, and the announcement fills in more details:
Songbringer is an action RPG, inspired by the original Zelda games, with real
time combat, a wide range of weapons and a tonne of hidden secrets. World maps
are generated from a 6-letter world seed, which determines the layout of the
overworld and dungeons.
Players play as Roq, a space-faring planetary surveyor who wakes up shirtless
on a strange planet. With the help of robot companion Jib, it’s Roq’s job to
piece together what’s happened and save the universe from the evil, ancient army
he’s accidentally awoken...
…by stealing their Nanosword.
Only by exploring the harsh world of Ekzera, mastering the dungeons and
defeating its fearsome bosses will Roq unlock the secrets of his power and
return the galaxy to peace. Along the way he will uncover powerful artefacts and
forge them anew, and use the Nanosword to crush galactic giants.
Songbringer gameplay features
Single-player action RPG
Local co-operative two player mode
Full gamepad support, including rumble
Real time combat
7 kinds of weapons including the nanosword, boomerang-like tophat,
bombs, blink orb, ghost sword projectile, lighter and kilobombs
Hundreds of unique items and powerups
Some items can be combined, for example: ghost sword + lightning cube
= lightning sword