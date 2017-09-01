 
Songbringer Released

[Sep 01, 2017, 7:38 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Publisher Double Eleven announces the release of Songbringer for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Xbox One, saying the PlayStation 4 edition will come next week. This was created by one-man development studio Wizard Fu, offering a procedurally generated action/adventure inspired by the Zelda series. The release trailer shows off the game's retro style, and the announcement fills in more details:

Songbringer is an action RPG, inspired by the original Zelda games, with real time combat, a wide range of weapons and a tonne of hidden secrets. World maps are generated from a 6-letter world seed, which determines the layout of the overworld and dungeons.

Players play as Roq, a space-faring planetary surveyor who wakes up shirtless on a strange planet. With the help of robot companion Jib, it’s Roq’s job to piece together what’s happened and save the universe from the evil, ancient army he’s accidentally awoken...

…by stealing their Nanosword.

Only by exploring the harsh world of Ekzera, mastering the dungeons and defeating its fearsome bosses will Roq unlock the secrets of his power and return the galaxy to peace. Along the way he will uncover powerful artefacts and forge them anew, and use the Nanosword to crush galactic giants.

Songbringer gameplay features

  • Single-player action RPG
  • Local co-operative two player mode
  • Full gamepad support, including rumble
  • Real time combat
  • 7 kinds of weapons including the nanosword, boomerang-like tophat, bombs, blink orb, ghost sword projectile, lighter and kilobombs
  • Hundreds of unique items and powerups
  • Some items can be combined, for example: ghost sword + lightning cube = lightning sword
  • Hidden items, secret entrances, secret pathways, bomb-able walls
  • Original soundtrack
  • Online leaderboards highlight the top players based on completion time, percentage of map uncovered and percentage of items found
  • Roguelike-inspired permadeath option which gives a higher score on the leaderboard and allows for faster runs
  • Approximately 6-12 hours of gameplay per adventure, depending on thoroughness
  • Procedurally generated overworld and dungeons
  • A world contains: 1 overworld, 10 dungeons and 13 primary bosses

