Total War: ARENA Closed Beta

[Sep 01, 2017, 7:38 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Closed beta testing is now underway for Total War: ARENA, which Creative Assembly says kicks off an exciting new phase in development of the upcoming free-to-play strategy game. The Total War: ARENA website has details and sales of founder's packs. Here's word on the testing:

The lines have been drawn and the war horns have been sounded, which means Total War: ARENA is now ready for its Closed Beta Test (CBT) to begin. Right out of the gate, budding tacticians have three factions at their disposal: Romans, Greeks, and Barbarians, featuring ten iconic commanders from Caesar, Leonidas, and, new for the CBT—Boudica.

Commanders can get to grips with 140+ units, covering archers, spearmen, blade-wielders, siege units, and more. Boudica also brings with her an entirely new Barbarian Army Tech Tree to progress through, including fearsome Wardogs to take a bite out of the enemy. With different playstyles for each unit, faction, and commander, players have a wealth of tactical options at their disposal to master nine battlefields such as Hadrian’s Wall and Thermopylae.

“We’re all extremely excited to reach this benchmark of Closed Beta,” said Sergei Laptenok Total War: ARENA Product Director at Wargaming. “It’s thanks to the players who helped us out in the Alpha and the team’s hard work that we’ve come this far. Now, we want those Alpha players to join the CBT, so we can continue improving the game and introducing awesome content in the future.”

