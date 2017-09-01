League of Legends Changes Include Uncapped Leveling

Riot announces
changes coming to League of Legends
impacting
leveling, IP, rewards, and more in the MOBA. This includes the removal of the
level 30 cap, making runes free, and merging two forms of virtual currency.
Here's what they describe as the big picture:
Sometime last year, we
started to look into big, long-lasting problems players have with some of the
oldest and most fundamental systems in League—specifically IP, rewards, and
leveling. A few things quickly became clear:
- Spending IP on runes doesn’t feel good and comes at the expense of
unlocking champs
- Grinding to unlock champions takes too long, especially for newer
players
- Lots of players have huge IP balances with nothing to spend it on
- The leveling system hasn’t aged well and offers nothing to longtime
players
So let’s talk about what we’re doing to solve these issues.
When preseason hits, we’re making runes free and giving you rewards based on how
much you invested in the system. For the details on those rewards, definitely
watch that Riot Pls video.
We’re also introducing uncapped leveling. Remember the level 30 cap? It’s gone,
and it’s being replaced with a revamped rewards system that levels up with you.
Instead of getting IP after every game, you’ll receive an unlocked chest—called
a capsule—every time you level up. These capsules contain champ shards and blue
essence, and if you hit special milestone levels, you’ll earn special rewards
like gemstones or hella rare emotes.
Finally, we’re going to merge IP with blue essence. You’ll be able to spend the
new currency (still just called “blue essence” or “BE”) on all the things you
could previously buy with IP or blue essence. Everything in the store cost the
same as before—for example, it’ll be 6300 BE for a newer champ like
Kayn.