Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Early Access

Early access to Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
is now available
on Steam
. This is a Windows action/RPG from Neocore Games set in space,
where no one can hear you scream waaagh!
This post
has tons of details on this next phase in the game's development,
and there's
A
Letter to the Founders
thanking their supporters and discussing plans.
Here's a bit:
We figure that there might be a bit of confusion
surrounding the game, it's only natural, there might be new players with
critical tone, there will be even some who will complain about difficulty,
missing features, some might even demand refunds... please keep in mind that
every player has the right to do so, and we're not the kind of community who
want to dismiss such comments, in fact, we're really-really curious about
newcomer feedback. We want to know what works from a fresh perspective and what
doesn't. We want to polish the game as thoroughly as we can.
What we can do to reassure those who are joining Steam Early Access today and in
the near future is this, and you can quote it as sort of official statement:
- during the Steam Early Access period there will be
missing features, and we're still balancing gameplay, especially difficulty
for both new players and for those seeking hardcore challenge
- no, the single player campaign is not included
fully during this period, although tutorial and opening chapters will be
added eventually
- no, you won't gain any advantage with your
character progression because you're joining early - at full release,
everybody will start with a clean slate
- all player's opinions and feedback will be taken
into consideration, no matter what
- we're not disheartened if you decide not to take a
chance with Steam Early Access, it's okay to wait for the full game
- There's a lot more information, we have an
up-to-date roadmap for everybody to see how the next few months will look
like, and (spoilers, but) we're setting up a sort of game Wiki for a concise
reference on gameplay, lore, etc., so there will be plenty of information
about the game you can link to.