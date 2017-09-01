Road Rage Next Month

Leading video game publisher Maximum Games has announced it will publish independent developer Team6 Game Studios’ motorcycle brawler Road Rage as a physical retail and digital release on Oct. 24 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC.



Road Rage is an over-the-top motorcycle action game in which players race, battle and hustle their way up the ranks of an outlaw motorcycle gang. Joyride around an open-world city torn apart by underground crime, earning money and building a reputation for taking no prisoners in knock-down, drag-out, high-speed combat.



Ride in style on a variety of customizable bikes, then push them to the limit in all-out gang warfare with an arsenal of hard-hitting weapons and slick maneuvers through over 90 story-driven and side missions.