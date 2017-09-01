Road Rage Next Month

 
[Sep 01, 2017, 09:38 am ET] - 9 Comments

Maximum Games says Road Rage will hit the streets on October 24th with physical and downloadable editions for Windows and consoles. The Road Rage website has screenshots and details, and the announcement provides an overview:

Leading video game publisher Maximum Games has announced it will publish independent developer Team6 Game Studios’ motorcycle brawler Road Rage as a physical retail and digital release on Oct. 24 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Road Rage is an over-the-top motorcycle action game in which players race, battle and hustle their way up the ranks of an outlaw motorcycle gang. Joyride around an open-world city torn apart by underground crime, earning money and building a reputation for taking no prisoners in knock-down, drag-out, high-speed combat.

Ride in style on a variety of customizable bikes, then push them to the limit in all-out gang warfare with an arsenal of hard-hitting weapons and slick maneuvers through over 90 story-driven and side missions.

