Dino Dini's Kick Off Revival This Month

The Steam page for Dino Dini's Kick Off Revival - Steam Edition says this is "coming soon," but now The Digital Lounge announces the association football/soccer revival is due on September 12th. This is the latest installment in a series that's been kicking around since 1993 with Dino Dini's Goal and is considered the continuation of the Kick Off series, which kicked off in 1989 for Amiga and Atari ST. This still offers top-down gameplay, and this older trailer from the PlayStation 4 edition shows the current game and how it's evolved over the years. Here's more:
