Dino Dini's Kick Off Revival This Month

Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival includes all of the elements from the original installment making it into a worldwide phenomenon and blended with a refreshed gaming experience:



A very demanding gameplay based on realistic and complex ball control thanks to its advanced physics engine. Without training, no salvation!

The mythical birds-eye view offering arcade feelings throwback in fast-paced gameplay.

Controls based on a single button but offering a very wide range of possibilities that you will have to master in order to score incredible goals

Online Multiplayer modes to challenge friends or other players

A very dynamic community populating the site kormunity.com with tutorials, goals of the month and epic tournaments information.