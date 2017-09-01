 
Dino Dini's Kick Off Revival This Month

[Sep 01, 2017, 09:38 am ET]

The Steam page for Dino Dini's Kick Off Revival - Steam Edition says this is "coming soon," but now The Digital Lounge announces the association football/soccer revival is due on September 12th. This is the latest installment in a series that's been kicking around since 1993 with Dino Dini's Goal and is considered the continuation of the Kick Off series, which kicked off in 1989 for Amiga and Atari ST. This still offers top-down gameplay, and this older trailer from the PlayStation 4 edition shows the current game and how it's evolved over the years. Here's more:

Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival includes all of the elements from the original installment making it into a worldwide phenomenon and blended with a refreshed gaming experience:

A very demanding gameplay based on realistic and complex ball control thanks to its advanced physics engine. Without training, no salvation!

  • The mythical birds-eye view offering arcade feelings throwback in fast-paced gameplay.
  • Controls based on a single button but offering a very wide range of possibilities that you will have to master in order to score incredible goals
  • Online Multiplayer modes to challenge friends or other players
  • A very dynamic community populating the site kormunity.com with tutorials, goals of the month and epic tournaments information.

