Divinity: Original Sin 2 Character and CE Unveiled

Larian Studios has today announced Fane, the sixth and final origin character in Divinity: Original Sin 2. Fane is undead, the final playable faction in the game, and appears as a ghoulish skeleton to the denizens of the world of Rivellon. Undead characters are much more than spooky skeletons, however, and include some fundamentally different gameplay mechanics in Divinity: Original Sin 2.



Larian Studios has also today unveiled full details on the Divinity: Original Sin 2 Collector’s Edition. One thousand units of the Collector’s Edition are now available for $169 on a completely new and revamped Divinity: Original Sin 2 website, including an all new online shop, at shop.larian.game. The Collector’s Edition includes:

A Steam key for Divinity: Original Sin 2

Box featuring art of each of the four major races of Rivellon

A combination velvet-lined dice tray and Dungeon Master’s Screen, featuring art of the Mask of the Shapeshifter on the outside, and the Hall of Echoes on the interior

A 10.2-inch figurine of Fane, featuring interchangeable skull head and rotating Mask of the Shapeshifter

A Chronicles of Reaper’s Coast lorebook

A Compendium of Riveollonian Artwork art book

Color printed map of Reaper’s Coast

Full Divinity: Original Sin 2 instruction manual