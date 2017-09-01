 
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Character and CE Unveiled

[Sep 01, 2017, 09:38 am ET] - 7 Comments

Larian Studios introduces Fane, the final origin character in Divinity: Original Sin 2, and a member of the Undead race that was recently revealed for the RPG sequel. They also unveil a Collector's Edition to appeal to Divinity: Original Sin 2 collectors, offering a statue and other physical goodies priced at USD $169.00. You can read more about this and/or order a copy on the Larian Merchandise Store, where they warn only 1000 units are available. There are details in a Kickstarter update and there's even more in this video. Here's word:

Larian Studios has today announced Fane, the sixth and final origin character in Divinity: Original Sin 2. Fane is undead, the final playable faction in the game, and appears as a ghoulish skeleton to the denizens of the world of Rivellon. Undead characters are much more than spooky skeletons, however, and include some fundamentally different gameplay mechanics in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Larian Studios has also today unveiled full details on the Divinity: Original Sin 2 Collector’s Edition. One thousand units of the Collector’s Edition are now available for $169 on a completely new and revamped Divinity: Original Sin 2 website, including an all new online shop, at shop.larian.game. The Collector’s Edition includes:

  • A Steam key for Divinity: Original Sin 2
  • Box featuring art of each of the four major races of Rivellon
  • A combination velvet-lined dice tray and Dungeon Master’s Screen, featuring art of the Mask of the Shapeshifter on the outside, and the Hall of Echoes on the interior
  • A 10.2-inch figurine of Fane, featuring interchangeable skull head and rotating Mask of the Shapeshifter
  • A Chronicles of Reaper’s Coast lorebook
  • A Compendium of Riveollonian Artwork art book
  • Color printed map of Reaper’s Coast
  • Full Divinity: Original Sin 2 instruction manual

