Divinity: Original Sin 2 Character and CE Unveiled

Larian Studios introduces Fane, the final origin character in Divinity: Original Sin 2, and a member of the Undead race that was recently revealed for the RPG sequel. They also unveil a Collector's Edition to appeal to Divinity: Original Sin 2 collectors, offering a statue and other physical goodies priced at USD $169.00. You can read more about this and/or order a copy on the Larian Merchandise Store, where they warn only 1000 units are available. There are details in a Kickstarter update and there's even more in this video. Here's word:
