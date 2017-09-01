Out of the Blue

So it's September already? This seems especially distressing here in the BlueTower, since it serves as a reminder of how our moving process has dragged on, as we started gearing up to move at some point in January. How protracted this has become is in even stronger focus, since this is also the Labor Day weekend here in the U.S.A., which marks the unofficial end of summer. The good news is that we are close to ready to put the house on the market, but there's even more downside, as the house we were most excited about possibly buying is now listed as "pending," so our delay has probably cost us this opportunity.