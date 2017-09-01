 
Out of the Blue

[Sep 01, 2017, 09:38 am ET] - 16 Comments

So it's September already? This seems especially distressing here in the BlueTower, since it serves as a reminder of how our moving process has dragged on, as we started gearing up to move at some point in January. How protracted this has become is in even stronger focus, since this is also the Labor Day weekend here in the U.S.A., which marks the unofficial end of summer. The good news is that we are close to ready to put the house on the market, but there's even more downside, as the house we were most excited about possibly buying is now listed as "pending," so our delay has probably cost us this opportunity.

Protracted Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Flip Master.
DuckLife: Space.
Science: Hubble telescope spots evidence of water on Trappist-1 planets.
Antidepressants found in fish brains in Great Lakes region.
Media: The Only Handheld Printer You'll Ever Need.
Honest Trailers - Face/Off.
Emily Ruins Adam Ruins Everything.
Follow-up: 'True Detective' Season 3 Officially a Go at HBO.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Early Access
Road Rage Next Month
Dino Dini's Kick Off Revival This Month
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Character and CE Unveiled
Morning Patches
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 1
Last Day of June Released
Pathologic 2 Announced
Total War: Warhammer II System Specs
Blasters of the Universe Launches 		  

 




