Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 1

When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on.



No longer alone the girls must confront each other's demons and together, find a way to overcome them.



KEY FEATURES:

Choice and consequence driven narrative adventure

Multiple endings depending on the choices you make

‘Backtalk’ - A risk/reward conversation mode that allows Chloe to use her barbed tongue to provoke or get her way

Make your mark on the world with witty tags and drawings

Choose Chloe’s outfit and see how people react to your look

Distinct Licensed indie soundtrack & original score by Daughter