Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 1

Steam News announces the release of the first chapter of Life is Strange: Before the Storm, a three-episode prequel to Life is Strange. Word is: "Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part standalone story adventure set three years before the events of the first game. This time play as Chloe Price, a rebel who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber in a dramatic new story in the BAFTA award winning franchise." Here's more on the game:
