Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 1

[Aug 31, 2017, 8:54 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Steam News announces the release of the first chapter of Life is Strange: Before the Storm, a three-episode prequel to Life is Strange. Word is: "Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part standalone story adventure set three years before the events of the first game. This time play as Chloe Price, a rebel who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber in a dramatic new story in the BAFTA award winning franchise." Here's more on the game:

When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on.

No longer alone the girls must confront each other's demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

KEY FEATURES:

  • Choice and consequence driven narrative adventure
  • Multiple endings depending on the choices you make
  • ‘Backtalk’ - A risk/reward conversation mode that allows Chloe to use her barbed tongue to provoke or get her way
  • Make your mark on the world with witty tags and drawings
  • Choose Chloe’s outfit and see how people react to your look
  • Distinct Licensed indie soundtrack & original score by Daughter

