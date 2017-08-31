Last Day of June Released

“This game is a deeply personal project that explores universal themes of life and love, but also the contradictions of loss and how we process the emotions that come with it,” said Massimo Guarini, founder and CEO, Ovosonico. “My goal was to create an interactive experience that anyone can relate to, whether or not they are a traditional gamer, and I think we achieved that with Last Day of June.”



Last Day of June is a poignant single-player journey that progresses participants from a viewer joining Carl and June on what begins as a magical outing to their favorite spot, to a character deeply intertwined in the narrative, as they try to unlock the sequence of events that could save the day – and June’s life. In this artistic experience, players will solve emotionally challenging puzzles in an attempt to turn back time, compelling them to ask themselves “What would you do to save the one you love?”