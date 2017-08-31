Last Day of June Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Right on schedule on the last day of August, Last Day of June is now available on Steam, offering an adventure for Windows about love and loss. 505 Games is also giving a free copy of Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons to all who purchase this within the next two weeks. There are trailers and details on the official website, including the release trailer, which actually did come out on the last day of June. Here's word on the game's serious subject matter:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 1 September 2017, 03:09.
Chatbear Announcements.