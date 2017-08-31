Pathologic 2 Announced

Ice-Pick Lodge announces Pathologic 2, a sort-of sequel to Pathologic. The Pathologic website and
Steam
are homes to this, and this announcement
trailer offers a look at about five minutes of gameplay. Here's word on the
game, and its admittedly complicated history:
About Pathologic and its
complicated history
Pathologic started out as a Russian cult classic game called Mor.Utopia, then
re-released as Pathologic Classic HD. The game had a Kickstarter for a title as
simple as "Pathologic". Now in order to avoid confusion, we have labelled the
game as "Pathologic 2".
About Pathologic 2
Pathologic 2 is an open world survival horror game set in a town that’s being
consumed by a deadly plague. Face the realities of a collapsing society as you
make difficult choices in seemingly lose-lose situations. The plague isn’t just
a disease. You can’t save everyone.
Get to know it, winning the affection of the locals and gaining allies, or try
to carve your own path alone. Explore the Town, its inhabitants, and their
traditions; fight both the plague itself and its victims; try to make a
difference before the time runs out.
You only have 12 days.
12 days in an odd town ravaged by a deadly
disease.
Time is of the essence: if you don’t manage it
carefully, it’ll simply run out. You’ll have to choose how to spend the
priceless minutes you have.
Survival thriller. You’ll have to manage your
bodily functions, offsetting hunger, thirst, exhaustion, and so on. But it
doesn’t boil down to scavenging resources. Surviving on your own is hard;
you’ll have to win over allies.
An uphill battle. Managing your bodily parameters
may seem bearable at first, but as time goes by, it becomes harder and
harder. Your own body is only waiting for an opportunity to give up and
betray you. Things are changing from bad to worse and the odds are stacked
against you.
A duel with an enemy you can’t kill. Your main foe
is the plague itself, an incorporeal and malevolent entity that you have to
defeat… without having the means to. It’s more powerful and more treacherous
than you can imagine.
Loot, murder, mug, steal, barter, beg… or don’t.
You need resources to survive, but it’s up to you how to obtain them.
The fights are short, ungraceful, and vicious.
They don’t have to be lethal though. Many people—yourself included—would
prefer to exchange their wallet for their life.