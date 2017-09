Pathologic 2 Announced

About Pathologic and its complicated history

Pathologic started out as a Russian cult classic game called Mor.Utopia, then re-released as Pathologic Classic HD. The game had a Kickstarter for a title as simple as "Pathologic". Now in order to avoid confusion, we have labelled the game as "Pathologic 2".



About Pathologic 2

Pathologic 2 is an open world survival horror game set in a town thatís being consumed by a deadly plague. Face the realities of a collapsing society as you make difficult choices in seemingly lose-lose situations. The plague isnít just a disease. You canít save everyone.



Get to know it, winning the affection of the locals and gaining allies, or try to carve your own path alone. Explore the Town, its inhabitants, and their traditions; fight both the plague itself and its victims; try to make a difference before the time runs out.



You only have 12 days.

12 days in an odd town ravaged by a deadly disease.

Time is of the essence: if you donít manage it carefully, itíll simply run out. Youíll have to choose how to spend the priceless minutes you have.

Survival thriller. Youíll have to manage your bodily functions, offsetting hunger, thirst, exhaustion, and so on. But it doesnít boil down to scavenging resources. Surviving on your own is hard; youíll have to win over allies.

An uphill battle. Managing your bodily parameters may seem bearable at first, but as time goes by, it becomes harder and harder. Your own body is only waiting for an opportunity to give up and betray you. Things are changing from bad to worse and the odds are stacked against you.

A duel with an enemy you canít kill. Your main foe is the plague itself, an incorporeal and malevolent entity that you have to defeatÖ without having the means to. Itís more powerful and more treacherous than you can imagine.

Loot, murder, mug, steal, barter, begÖ or donít. You need resources to survive, but itís up to you how to obtain them.

The fights are short, ungraceful, and vicious. They donít have to be lethal though. Many peopleóyourself includedówould prefer to exchange their wallet for their life.