Total War: Warhammer II System Specs

Creative Assembly announces system specifications for Total War: Warhammer II
,
saying that preorders for the strategy sequel have broken the previous record
for the series, saying it is the "most pre-ordered Total War game to-date."
Along with the specs, they also discuss technical features of the game:
With the game now nearing release, system specs and a range of new graphical
features to enrich players' experiences in the New World can be revealed.
- Improved Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO)
- New volumetric fog system which thickens the air,
producing god-ray effects
- New sharpening filter
- Impressive wet-look surfaces, appropriate to
certain models and model features
Continuing the series trend for optimisation and performance improvement, the
second game in CA's fantasy-strategy trilogy will be playable on a wide range of
PC systems. To achieve the gameplay gold-standard of 60FPS, Creative Assembly
have also quoted a 60FPS @ 1080P spec alongside the minimum and recommended
specs below.
PC Recommended Specifications:
Expected around 45-55 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units
battle, default graphics preset set to "High", running at 1920x1080
Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64Bit
Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4570 3.20GHz
RAM: 8 GB
Install size: 60 GB
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB | AMD Radeon R9 270X 2GB @1080P
PC Minimum Specifications:
Expected around 25-35 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units
battle, default graphics preset set to "Low", running at 1280x720
Operating System: Windows 7 64Bit
Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 3.0Ghz
RAM: 4GB/5GB*
Install size: 60 GB
Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 460 1GB | AMD Radeon HD 5770 1GB | Intel HD4000 @ 720p
*PC integrated graphics chipsets, e.g. Intel HD series, will require 5GB system
RAM
PC 60fps+ Specifications:
Expected 60 FPS+ on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units battle,
default graphics preset set to "Ultra", running at 1920x1080
Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64Bit
Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-4790K 4.0 GHz
RAM: 8 GB
Install size: 60 GB
Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB
Please note: all systems perform differently. The framerates above are based on
PCs using the quoted specs with fresh OS installs, no major background programs
running, and should be taken as a guide rather than an absolute.
Total War: WARHAMMER II is still in development and undergoing optimisation and
compatibility testing and these specs are subject to change.