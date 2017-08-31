Total War: Warhammer II System Specs

With the game now nearing release, system specs and a range of new graphical features to enrich players' experiences in the New World can be revealed.

Improved Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO)

New volumetric fog system which thickens the air, producing god-ray effects

New sharpening filter

Impressive wet-look surfaces, appropriate to certain models and model features

Continuing the series trend for optimisation and performance improvement, the second game in CA's fantasy-strategy trilogy will be playable on a wide range of PC systems. To achieve the gameplay gold-standard of 60FPS, Creative Assembly have also quoted a 60FPS @ 1080P spec alongside the minimum and recommended specs below.



PC Recommended Specifications:

Expected around 45-55 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to "High", running at 1920x1080

Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64Bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4570 3.20GHz

RAM: 8 GB

Install size: 60 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB | AMD Radeon R9 270X 2GB @1080P



PC Minimum Specifications:

Expected around 25-35 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to "Low", running at 1280x720

Operating System: Windows 7 64Bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 3.0Ghz

RAM: 4GB/5GB*

Install size: 60 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 460 1GB | AMD Radeon HD 5770 1GB | Intel HD4000 @ 720p

*PC integrated graphics chipsets, e.g. Intel HD series, will require 5GB system RAM



PC 60fps+ Specifications:

Expected 60 FPS+ on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to "Ultra", running at 1920x1080

Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64Bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-4790K 4.0 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

Install size: 60 GB

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB



Please note: all systems perform differently. The framerates above are based on PCs using the quoted specs with fresh OS installs, no major background programs running, and should be taken as a guide rather than an absolute.



Total War: WARHAMMER II is still in development and undergoing optimisation and compatibility testing and these specs are subject to change.