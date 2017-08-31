 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Total War: Warhammer II System Specs

[Aug 31, 2017, 8:54 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Creative Assembly announces system specifications for Total War: Warhammer II, saying that preorders for the strategy sequel have broken the previous record for the series, saying it is the "most pre-ordered Total War game to-date." Along with the specs, they also discuss technical features of the game:

With the game now nearing release, system specs and a range of new graphical features to enrich players' experiences in the New World can be revealed.

  • Improved Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO)
  • New volumetric fog system which thickens the air, producing god-ray effects
  • New sharpening filter
  • Impressive wet-look surfaces, appropriate to certain models and model features

Continuing the series trend for optimisation and performance improvement, the second game in CA's fantasy-strategy trilogy will be playable on a wide range of PC systems. To achieve the gameplay gold-standard of 60FPS, Creative Assembly have also quoted a 60FPS @ 1080P spec alongside the minimum and recommended specs below.

PC Recommended Specifications:
Expected around 45-55 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to "High", running at 1920x1080
Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64Bit
Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4570 3.20GHz
RAM: 8 GB
Install size: 60 GB
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB | AMD Radeon R9 270X 2GB @1080P

PC Minimum Specifications:
Expected around 25-35 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to "Low", running at 1280x720
Operating System: Windows 7 64Bit
Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 3.0Ghz
RAM: 4GB/5GB*
Install size: 60 GB
Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 460 1GB | AMD Radeon HD 5770 1GB | Intel HD4000 @ 720p
*PC integrated graphics chipsets, e.g. Intel HD series, will require 5GB system RAM

PC 60fps+ Specifications:
Expected 60 FPS+ on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to "Ultra", running at 1920x1080
Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64Bit
Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-4790K 4.0 GHz
RAM: 8 GB
Install size: 60 GB
Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB

Please note: all systems perform differently. The framerates above are based on PCs using the quoted specs with fresh OS installs, no major background programs running, and should be taken as a guide rather than an absolute.

Total War: WARHAMMER II is still in development and undergoing optimisation and compatibility testing and these specs are subject to change.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 1
Last Day of June Released
Pathologic 2 Announced
Total War: Warhammer II System Specs
Blasters of the Universe Launches
Destiny 2 Trailer
On Sale
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Battlefield 1: A Tsar is Born Next Month
QUAKE Development History Dispute
Aquanox: Deep Descent Trailer
Ancient Frontier Trailer
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.