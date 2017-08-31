 
Blasters of the Universe Launches

[Aug 31, 2017, 8:54 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Blasters of the Universe is now available on Steam, offering a virtual reality bullet hell shooter with support for Rift and Vive headsets. This has been shooting it up in early access, and this post thanks their community of testers. Here's the launch trailer and here's word:

Developed by Primetime Emmy® Award-winning studio Secret Location, Blasters of the Universe combines traditional storytelling with challenging physical gameplay and dares you to survive the wrath of the virtual god Grand Master Alwyn – an insecure man-child who was once the undisputed king of the local arcade.

Unpredictable challenges await every day in the neon-bathed world of Blasters of the Universe. Dodge intricate bullet patterns in full room-scale VR as you blast your way through an unrelenting onslaught of enemies with a customized weapon and shield loadout – picking and choosing from tons of parts and modifiers to make each weapon your own. Enjoy multiple full-featured campaign levels or go for a high score in rotating challenge modes – each offering unique, ever-shifting gameplay.

