Blasters of the Universe Launches

Developed by Primetime Emmy® Award-winning studio Secret Location, Blasters of the Universe combines traditional storytelling with challenging physical gameplay and dares you to survive the wrath of the virtual god Grand Master Alwyn – an insecure man-child who was once the undisputed king of the local arcade.



Unpredictable challenges await every day in the neon-bathed world of Blasters of the Universe. Dodge intricate bullet patterns in full room-scale VR as you blast your way through an unrelenting onslaught of enemies with a customized weapon and shield loadout – picking and choosing from tons of parts and modifiers to make each weapon your own. Enjoy multiple full-featured campaign levels or go for a high score in rotating challenge modes – each offering unique, ever-shifting gameplay.