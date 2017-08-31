Blasters of the Universe Launches

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Blasters of the Universe is now available on Steam, offering a virtual reality bullet hell shooter with support for Rift and Vive headsets. This has been shooting it up in early access, and this post thanks their community of testers. Here's the launch trailer and here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 1 September 2017, 03:09.
Chatbear Announcements.