Destiny 2 Trailer

[Aug 31, 2017, 8:54 pm ET] - 4 Comments

A new live-action trailer from Destiny 2 is titled "New Legends Will Rise," offering a two-minute film from Jordan Vogt-Roberts, director of Kong: Skull Island. The clip parties like it's 1994 with a Beastie Boys soundtrack, and word is an edited 60-second version of this will air as a network TV spot. Word is: "The two-minute live-action spot, 'New Legends Will Rise,' depicts Destiny 2's heroic character, Cayde-6, as he rallies three Guardians into a battle to defend Earth against the invading Red Legion."

