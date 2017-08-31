Destiny 2 Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new live-action trailer from Destiny 2 is titled "New Legends Will Rise," offering a two-minute film from Jordan Vogt-Roberts, director of Kong: Skull Island. The clip parties like it's 1994 with a Beastie Boys soundtrack, and word is an edited 60-second version of this will air as a network TV spot. Word is: "The two-minute live-action spot, 'New Legends Will Rise,' depicts Destiny 2's heroic character, Cayde-6, as he rallies three Guardians into a battle to defend Earth against the invading Red Legion."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 1 September 2017, 03:09.
Chatbear Announcements.