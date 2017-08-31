Battlefield 1: A Tsar is Born Next Month

On September 5, Battlefield 1 Premium Pass owners can start their two-week early access of Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar. On September 19, the most extensive Battlefield expansion yet – and winner of the “Best Add-On/DLC” Gamescom Award – will be available for purchase for all players.



With 6 new maps (including the newly released Lupkow Pass), new weapons, new vehicles, the new Supply Drop mode, the Hussars, and the Russian Army joining the fight, Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar is packed with fresh content. To learn more about the expansion, head to the Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar page.



New to Battlefield 1? Play the In the Name of the Tsar content today and get early access to all other unreleased expansions with Battlefield 1 Revolution*.



Revolutionize Your Play – Battlefield 1 Revolution



With the Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar update comes a new addition granting even higher fidelity and immersion to Battlefield 1: HDR10 support.



HDR (High Dynamic Range) makes the visuals of Battlefield 1 even more stunning for owners of the required tech (a screen with HDR support together with a console/PC with HDR capabilities.)



With an expanded contrast ratio and color palette, more realistic, immersive, and natural visuals will be possible. As you charge through the snowy Lupkow Pass or scout the dark alleys of Tsaritsyn, the light and dark areas will be more detailed, and look more similar to what the human eye would register.