Battlefield 1: A Tsar is Born Next Month

The
Battlefield Blog
now offers a release date for The Name Of The Tsar
,
saying this Battlefield 1
DLC will be available for purchase on September
19th, two weeks after its early debut on September 5th for Premium Pass holders.
The blurb also discusses how this adds HDR10 support to the World War I shooter
along with new maps:
On September 5, Battlefield 1 Premium Pass owners
can start their two-week early access of Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar.
On September 19, the most extensive Battlefield expansion yet – and winner of
the “Best Add-On/DLC” Gamescom Award – will be available for purchase for all
players.
With 6 new maps (including the newly released Lupkow Pass), new weapons, new
vehicles, the new Supply Drop mode, the Hussars, and the Russian Army joining
the fight, Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar is packed with fresh content.
To learn more about the expansion, head to the Battlefield 1 In the Name of the
Tsar page.
New to Battlefield 1? Play the In the Name of the Tsar content today and get
early access to all other unreleased expansions with Battlefield 1 Revolution*.
Revolutionize Your Play
– Battlefield 1 Revolution
With the Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar update comes a new addition
granting even higher fidelity and immersion to Battlefield 1: HDR10 support.
HDR (High Dynamic Range) makes the visuals of Battlefield 1 even more stunning
for owners of the required tech (a screen with HDR support together with a
console/PC with HDR capabilities.)
With an expanded contrast ratio and color palette, more realistic, immersive,
and natural visuals will be possible. As you charge through the snowy Lupkow
Pass or scout the dark alleys of Tsaritsyn, the light and dark areas will be
more detailed, and look more similar to what the human eye would
register.