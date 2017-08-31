QUAKE Development History Dispute

|
PCGamesN has a follow-up to some comments from id Software's Tim Willits that refute some of his recollections of the development of QUAKE, id's classic first-person shooter. After speaking with the id Software design director during QuakeCon they quoted him saying he designed the shareware version of QUAKE and originated the idea of producing multiplayer-only maps for the game. This does not, however, jibe with how other developers on the game recall things. John Romero's blog has a detailed response, noting that other games before QUAKE (ROTT in particular) shipped with multiplayer only maps, and that the DOOM community (including me) produced many dedicated MP maps. He also notes that Tim designed four of the nine maps in the shareware, and bristles at the notion that the game had "no design direction." Shacknews contacted John Carmack, saying the former id Technical Director "could not recall" the meeting Tim where Tim says he sold the multiplayer map concept to the rest of the team. Finally, American McGee, who designed three of the shareware maps as well as some of the multiplayer maps in question, tweeted about this, saying The Romero's article is "revising revisionist history," and calling Tim "a serial credit thief." PCGamesN says their efforts at getting further comment from Tim or id parent Bethesda Softworks have so far been unsuccessful.
