Aquanox: Deep Descent Trailer

The atmospheric trailer begins by showcasing the oppressive and gloomy feel of the cold post-apocalyptic underwater world, accompanied by a minimal soundtrack, before launching into some exciting action scenes. By the end of the trailer, you will also get a glimpse of something that looks like a giant underwater creature maybe a nod to some epic Pacific Rim-style monster fights coming in the future?

THQ Nordic offers a new trailer showing off gameplay from, their underwater first-person shooter sequel. They attended Gamescom and demonstrated both single-player and multiplayer play along with this video. The game was funded through a successful Kickstarter two years ago , and the Aquanox Deep Descent website is online, though this does not seem to carry a release date just yet. The accompanying blurb suggests their may be a kaiju or two lurking in the depths: