 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Aquanox: Deep Descent Trailer

[Aug 31, 2017, 09:34 am ET] - Post a Comment

THQ Nordic offers a new trailer showing off gameplay from Aquanox: Deep Descent, their underwater first-person shooter sequel. They attended Gamescom and demonstrated both single-player and multiplayer play along with this video. The game was funded through a successful Kickstarter two years ago, and the Aquanox Deep Descent website is online, though this does not seem to carry a release date just yet. The accompanying blurb suggests their may be a kaiju or two lurking in the depths:

The atmospheric trailer begins by showcasing the oppressive and gloomy feel of the cold post-apocalyptic underwater world, accompanied by a minimal soundtrack, before launching into some exciting action scenes. By the end of the trailer, you will also get a glimpse of something that looks like a giant underwater creature – maybe a nod to some epic Pacific Rim-style monster fights coming in the future?

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Battlefield 1: A Tsar is Born Next Month
QUAKE Development History Dispute
Aquanox: Deep Descent Trailer
Ancient Frontier Trailer
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
JCB Pioneer: Mars Trailer
GTA Online Smuggler's Run
The Division Free Content This Fall
Ys SEVEN Released
Nine Parchments This Year 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.