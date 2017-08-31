Aquanox: Deep Descent Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
THQ Nordic offers a new trailer showing off gameplay from Aquanox: Deep Descent, their underwater first-person shooter sequel. They attended Gamescom and demonstrated both single-player and multiplayer play along with this video. The game was funded through a successful Kickstarter two years ago, and the Aquanox Deep Descent website is online, though this does not seem to carry a release date just yet. The accompanying blurb suggests their may be a kaiju or two lurking in the depths:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 31 August 2017, 09:54.
Chatbear Announcements.