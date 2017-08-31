 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Ancient Frontier Trailer

[Aug 31, 2017, 09:34 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new video shows off gameplay from Ancient Frontier, playing through the first level from the upcoming turn-based strategy game set in space, where no one can hear you flatulate. The game is still on track for release in three weeks, and the clip comes along with the following details:

Two man team Fair Weather Studios have released gameplay footage of their upcoming sci-fi turn based strategy game Ancient Frontier. The new video shows the entirety of the first level of the Federation Campaign, which is one of two story-driven campaigns with full voice acting, spanning over 50+ hours of gameplay and over 4 hours of audio.

Players take command of their own fleet of ships and are able to upgrade their ships, purchase new ones and unlock new technologies via the tech tree. Take to the depths of space in tactical turn-based combat with RPG elements and fight through two single player campaigns with main missions and optional side quests.

Ancient Frontier gives commanders access to over 35 unique ships to build up powerful fleets. Each ship gains experience after combat and can be leveled up to become more effective in combat. The game also features permadeath for units, so be prepared to wrestle with the loss of your prized battleship or attack squadron should a mission on the fringe of known space go badly.

Ancient Frontier will launch on Steam on September 21st, 2017

Key Features

  • Two fully-fledged campaigns with fully voiced dialogue.
  • Over 50 hours of gameplay.
  • Dynamic initiative based turn based combat.
  • RPG elements including experience progression for ships.
  • Permadeath - once a ship is gone, it's gone.
  • Fleet management - choose which ships to take into battle.
  • Over 35 unique ships to command.
  • Customize your playstyle by unlocking technologies in an extensive Tech Tree.
  • Two major factions and three sub-factions.
  • Large, detailed space maps to fight across.
  • Resource management - scavenge for resources and spend them to upgrade and obtain new ships and upgrades.
  • Dozens of different weapon systems and abilities to control.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Battlefield 1: A Tsar is Born Next Month
QUAKE Development History Dispute
Aquanox: Deep Descent Trailer
Ancient Frontier Trailer
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
JCB Pioneer: Mars Trailer
GTA Online Smuggler's Run
The Division Free Content This Fall
Ys SEVEN Released
Nine Parchments This Year 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.