Ancient Frontier Trailer

Two man team Fair Weather Studios have released gameplay footage of their upcoming sci-fi turn based strategy game Ancient Frontier. The new video shows the entirety of the first level of the Federation Campaign, which is one of two story-driven campaigns with full voice acting, spanning over 50+ hours of gameplay and over 4 hours of audio.



Players take command of their own fleet of ships and are able to upgrade their ships, purchase new ones and unlock new technologies via the tech tree. Take to the depths of space in tactical turn-based combat with RPG elements and fight through two single player campaigns with main missions and optional side quests.



Ancient Frontier gives commanders access to over 35 unique ships to build up powerful fleets. Each ship gains experience after combat and can be leveled up to become more effective in combat. The game also features permadeath for units, so be prepared to wrestle with the loss of your prized battleship or attack squadron should a mission on the fringe of known space go badly.



Ancient Frontier will launch on Steam on September 21st, 2017



Key Features

Two fully-fledged campaigns with fully voiced dialogue.

Over 50 hours of gameplay.

Dynamic initiative based turn based combat.

RPG elements including experience progression for ships.

Permadeath - once a ship is gone, it's gone.

Fleet management - choose which ships to take into battle.

Over 35 unique ships to command.

Customize your playstyle by unlocking technologies in an extensive Tech Tree.

Two major factions and three sub-factions.

Large, detailed space maps to fight across.

Resource management - scavenge for resources and spend them to upgrade and obtain new ships and upgrades.

Dozens of different weapon systems and abilities to control.