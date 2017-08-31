Out of the Blue

With the end of August upon us, I broke out the clippers yesterday and tortured the Gunnar-man with a haircut. Our fantastic Poodle friend's coat grows in pretty quickly, so this is his second full shearing of the summer. He hates the process, but someone else grooming him takes hours, which I know he doesn't love, since he doesn't love my quick-and-dirty version either. He looks good, but not perfect, as I'm no pro groomer, but I did a better job than usual of avoiding spots where he's shaved down to the bare skin that would need to grow out. Maybe I'm getting better at this.