Out of the Blue

[Aug 31, 2017, 09:34 am ET] - Post a Comment

With the end of August upon us, I broke out the clippers yesterday and tortured the Gunnar-man with a haircut. Our fantastic Poodle friend's coat grows in pretty quickly, so this is his second full shearing of the summer. He hates the process, but someone else grooming him takes hours, which I know he doesn't love, since he doesn't love my quick-and-dirty version either. He looks good, but not perfect, as I'm no pro groomer, but I did a better job than usual of avoiding spots where he's shaved down to the bare skin that would need to grow out. Maybe I'm getting better at this.

Sheared Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Save the Cowboy.
Paper Wings.
Link: Chainsaw sculptor creates spectacular wooden dragon benches.
Stories: "Thrones" S8 Shoot To Run Ten Months?
‘Simpsons’ Composer Alf Clausen Fired.
Stephen King's scary movie reboot provokes tears from 'legit clowns'.
Science: Scientists Aren't Sure What Climate Change Did to Harvey. Thanks JDreyer.
Media: Kitty don't need no rescue.
Watch a Canadair CL-415 Water Bomber Clip a Barge During a River Takeoff. Thanks JDreyer.
Hummingbird Pool Party Number Five. Thanks Boing Boing.

