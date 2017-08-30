JCB Pioneer: Mars Trailer

Developer, Atomicom, and publisher, GamesCo have released the latest feature JCB Pioneer: Mars video outlining what players can expect in the upcoming sci-fi survival sandbox. With esteemed astrophysicist, Dr Maggie Lieu, providing advice to Atomicom during the development process, this video explores how JCB Pioneer: Mars is utilising that expertise and real-world science to create a credible, hostile game environment. The red planet will throw meteor strikes, dust clouds and electrical storms at the player as they attempt to colonise its beautiful but dangerous landscape. JCB Pioneer: Mars launches for Steam Early Access on August 31st.