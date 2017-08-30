 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

JCB Pioneer: Mars Trailer

[Aug 30, 2017, 8:59 pm ET] - 1 Comment

JCB Pioneer: Mars is due to hit early access tomorrow, and a new Red Planet trailer celebrates the release. The clip shows off more of what to expect from the game, but we're still not seeing any three-boobed mutants. Here's word on what we do see:

Developer, Atomicom, and publisher, GamesCo have released the latest feature JCB Pioneer: Mars video outlining what players can expect in the upcoming sci-fi survival sandbox. With esteemed astrophysicist, Dr Maggie Lieu, providing advice to Atomicom during the development process, this video explores how JCB Pioneer: Mars is utilising that expertise and real-world science to create a credible, hostile game environment. The red planet will throw meteor strikes, dust clouds and electrical storms at the player as they attempt to colonise its beautiful but dangerous landscape. JCB Pioneer: Mars launches for Steam Early Access on August 31st.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
JCB Pioneer: Mars Trailer
GTA Online Smuggler's Run
The Division Free Content This Fall
Ys SEVEN Released
Nine Parchments This Year
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Survived By Announced
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Announced
Sonic Mania DRM Issues
Oriental Empires Next Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.