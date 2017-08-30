 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

GTA Online Smuggler's Run

[Aug 30, 2017, 8:59 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Rockstar Games announces the Smuggler's Run update is now available for GTA Online, offering new content, new aircraft, and new vehicles, though sadly, none of them called a Smuggle Truck. Here's word on the new content and an associated Snapmatic contest:

Ever been told the sky is the limit? Well, not anymore. It’s time to elevate your criminal empire, taking your assets and your profits in the only direction left to go: straight up. Welcome to GTA Online: Smuggler's Run.

The smuggling business is full of opportunities and a brand new Hangar is just the starting point you need. So, get yourself logged into the Free Trade Shipping Co app with the help of Nervous Ron, acquire the cargo – from high demand narcotics to fine jewelry – and make the sale to eager buyers awaiting your air-dropped delivery.

For more on Smuggler's Run, including details on 7 new aircraft - everything from vintage dogfighters to miniature choppers to cold war bombers, plus new cars like the seductive Vapid Retinue and the ozone-burning Grotti Visione, visit the Rockstar Newswire.

Blending the adrenaline rush of Drop Zone with the claustrophobic tension of a match of Penned In, this brutal new Adversary Mode is a deadly scavenger hunt where second place is not an option. Up to four teams parachute into a periodically shrinking kill box strewn with a lethal assortment of guns, explosives and Weaponized Vehicles. Work together, find a vehicle, and fight opposing teams and the shrinking map to survive and win.

What better way to showcase your talent for creating those incredible Vinewood moments than taking part in the #SMUGGLERS Snapmatic Event?

The five Snapmatics that best capture and represent what GTA Online: Smuggler's Run is all about will receive GTA$1,000,000 for their efforts, plus enter the Smuggler's Run Social Club Sweepstakes for the chance to win an epic collection of GTAV gear, and log in at any point between now and September 4th to the Black Rockstar Camo Tee, White Rockstar Camo Tee and the Razor Tee in-game.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
JCB Pioneer: Mars Trailer
GTA Online Smuggler's Run
The Division Free Content This Fall
Ys SEVEN Released
Nine Parchments This Year
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Survived By Announced
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Announced
Sonic Mania DRM Issues
Oriental Empires Next Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.