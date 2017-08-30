Ever been told the sky is the limit? Well, not anymore. It’s time to elevate your criminal empire, taking your assets and your profits in the only direction left to go: straight up. Welcome to GTA Online: Smuggler's Run.



The smuggling business is full of opportunities and a brand new Hangar is just the starting point you need. So, get yourself logged into the Free Trade Shipping Co app with the help of Nervous Ron, acquire the cargo – from high demand narcotics to fine jewelry – and make the sale to eager buyers awaiting your air-dropped delivery.



For more on Smuggler's Run, including details on 7 new aircraft - everything from vintage dogfighters to miniature choppers to cold war bombers, plus new cars like the seductive Vapid Retinue and the ozone-burning Grotti Visione, visit the Rockstar Newswire.



Blending the adrenaline rush of Drop Zone with the claustrophobic tension of a match of Penned In, this brutal new Adversary Mode is a deadly scavenger hunt where second place is not an option. Up to four teams parachute into a periodically shrinking kill box strewn with a lethal assortment of guns, explosives and Weaponized Vehicles. Work together, find a vehicle, and fight opposing teams and the shrinking map to survive and win.



What better way to showcase your talent for creating those incredible Vinewood moments than taking part in the #SMUGGLERS Snapmatic Event?



The five Snapmatics that best capture and represent what GTA Online: Smuggler's Run is all about will receive GTA$1,000,000 for their efforts, plus enter the Smuggler's Run Social Club Sweepstakes for the chance to win an epic collection of GTAV gear, and log in at any point between now and September 4th to the Black Rockstar Camo Tee, White Rockstar Camo Tee and the Razor Tee in-game.