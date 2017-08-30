Rockstar Games announces
the Smuggler's Run update is now available for
GTA Online
, offering new content, new aircraft, and new vehicles, though
sadly, none of them called a Smuggle Truck. Here's word on the new content and
an associated Snapmatic contest:
Ever been told the sky is the limit?
Well, not anymore. It’s time to elevate your criminal empire, taking your assets
and your profits in the only direction left to go: straight up. Welcome to GTA
Online: Smuggler's Run.
The smuggling business is full of opportunities and a brand new Hangar is just
the starting point you need. So, get yourself logged into the Free Trade
Shipping Co app with the help of Nervous Ron, acquire the cargo – from high
demand narcotics to fine jewelry – and make the sale to eager buyers awaiting
your air-dropped delivery.
For more on Smuggler's Run, including details on 7 new aircraft - everything
from vintage dogfighters to miniature choppers to cold war bombers, plus new
cars like the seductive Vapid Retinue and the ozone-burning Grotti Visione,
visit the
Rockstar Newswire.
Blending the adrenaline rush of Drop Zone with the claustrophobic tension of a
match of Penned In, this brutal new Adversary Mode is a deadly scavenger hunt
where second place is not an option. Up to four teams parachute into a
periodically shrinking kill box strewn with a lethal assortment of guns,
explosives and Weaponized Vehicles. Work together, find a vehicle, and fight
opposing teams and the shrinking map to survive and win.
What better way to showcase your talent for creating those incredible Vinewood
moments than taking part in the #SMUGGLERS Snapmatic Event?
The five Snapmatics that best capture and represent what GTA Online: Smuggler's
Run is all about will receive GTA$1,000,000 for their efforts, plus enter the
Smuggler's Run Social Club Sweepstakes for the chance to win an epic collection
of GTAV gear, and log in at any point between now and September 4th to the Black
Rockstar Camo Tee, White Rockstar Camo Tee and the Razor Tee in-game.