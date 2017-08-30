The Division Free Content This Fall

UbiBlog announces a version 1.8 update for The Division that will go live
this fall on all platforms for the open-world action game. This expands the
game's map and adds new content, as outlined in
this trailer and the
following blurb:
The Division’s free 1.8 Update is coming this fall for
all platforms and it’s the biggest update for the game so far, containing two
new modes – the Resistance PVE mode and Skirmish PVP mode – and a West Side Pier
map expansion spread across two zones. This will be open for all players and
features a new Camp Clinton social space where players can gear up and meet up
with other Agents.
In addition to new open-world activities, the West Side Pier is also the site of
the two aforementioned modes. In Resistance PVE mode, up to four Division Agents
have to take on waves of enemies from all factions. Survive for your chance to
earn rewards.
If you prefer to test your skills against live opponents, the new PVP mode,
Skirmish, pits two teams of four players against each other to score the highest
number of kills before the timer runs out. It won’t be enough to just down your
enemies, though; only by eliminating them can you earn points.
Finally, the Resistance update brings a host of smaller adjustments, including
improvements to the Underground DLC and rogue mechanics, as well as gear system
changes that will enable you to improve the stats on your favorite items.