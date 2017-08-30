Ys SEVEN Released

|
XSEED Games announces the release of Ys SEVEN for Windows PCs, saying this port of the PSP original supports higher resolutions at 60 frames-per-second. The PC launch trailer offers a look at this in action, and the game can be purchased through the Humble Store, GOG.com, and Steam. Here's word:
