Ys SEVEN Released

[Aug 30, 2017, 8:59 pm ET] - Post a Comment

XSEED Games announces the release of Ys SEVEN for Windows PCs, saying this port of the PSP original supports higher resolutions at 60 frames-per-second. The PC launch trailer offers a look at this in action, and the game can be purchased through the Humble Store, GOG.com, and Steam. Here's word:

Offering satisfyingly fast-paced, real-time action, Ys SEVEN features a combat system that puts players in control of a three-member battle party with the ability to swap among characters at will. Series veterans and newcomers alike can expect to be immersed in a rich, vibrant world containing over 30 hours of action-packed gameplay and an epic storyline wherein players must reunite the estranged five tribes who serve and protect the Five Great Dragons – deified beings who may well be the world’s last hope. Ys SEVEN was the first title in the long-running action RPG franchise to reach a wide mainstream audience in the West, and the first title in this historically PC-centric series to be developed from the ground up for a console or handheld system since the mid-‘90s.

