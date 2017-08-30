Nine Parchments This Year

|
We haven't heard much about Nine Parchments since it was announced about a year ago, but now Frozenbyte announces this magical "co-operative blast 'em up" is due for release this holiday season. They also say they will be attending various events between now and then to show off the game, starting with a bunch of appearances surrounding PAX West this weekend as well as the upcoming Tokyo Game Show. Here's a new trailer celebrating the news that the game is also coming to Switch, and here's a refresher on the game:
