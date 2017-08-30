 
Nine Parchments This Year

[Aug 30, 2017, 8:59 pm ET] - Post a Comment

We haven't heard much about Nine Parchments since it was announced about a year ago, but now Frozenbyte announces this magical "co-operative blast 'em up" is due for release this holiday season. They also say they will be attending various events between now and then to show off the game, starting with a bunch of appearances surrounding PAX West this weekend as well as the upcoming Tokyo Game Show. Here's a new trailer celebrating the news that the game is also coming to Switch, and here's a refresher on the game:

Nine Parchments is a co-operative blast 'em up game of magical mayhem from Frozenbyte!

Runaway apprentice wizards seize the opportunity to complete their spellbooks by going after the lost Nine Parchments. As the would-be wizards rapidly acquire powerful new spells without learning proper safety measures, it's natural their hasty progress results in plenty of deadly accidents...

Nine Parchments combines real-time spell-shooting action with RPG elements - level up your character and collect magical loot, filling your wardrobe with a myriad of wizard hats and powerful staves.

Features

  • Wield the power of the elements and master a diverse and ever-changing arsenal of spells
  • Unlock new playable characters, wizard hats and magical staves
  • Level up and train your characters in the magical arts, but choose your path wisely!
  • Battle strange creatures & mighty bosses in a breathtakingly beautiful world, set in the Trine universe
  • Online and local co-op with 1-4 players
  • Coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One in Holiday 2017

