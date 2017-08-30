Survived By Announced

Digital Extremes announces Survived By, a free-to-play MMO Roguelite game in development
at Human Head Studios. They will be unveiling this more fully on Friday at PAX
West, but the Survived By website is already
online, as is a debut
video, and they are accepting signups for alpha testing that will commence
this year. There are further details in the announcement:
Independent
Canadian publisher and developer, Digital Extremes, and veteran independent
developer, Human Head Studios, are proud to unveil the fruit of their new
partnership, Survived By™, a new retro-style Free-to-Play MMO in which up to 100
players fight side-by-side in a bullet hell-style battle where permadeath is
just the beginning. Known for producing a diversity of imaginative and
compelling games for more than 20 years (Rune, Prey, Lost Within, Boxy Kingdom),
Human Head's Survived By sends players into a pixel-art, war-struck fantasy
world where humanity struggles to survive under the onslaught of a ferocious
enemy. Heed the call and sign up now FREE for the Survived By Closed Alpha at
www.survivedby.com.
Pushed to the edge of extinction by a "corruption" that creeps into villages and
towns within the World Tree, players will create a tiny but mighty character,
craft fantastic and powerful weapons, level up, and explore a chaotic,
monster-filled landscape. Survived By encourages players to select one of
several classes (Alchemist, Harbinger, Infiltrator, Sentinel, Geomancer, and a
Druid, for starters) to experience each one's unique powers and capabilities.
Every time a player dies, they're survived by a new descendant who carries a
small part of their legacy with them. These legacies provide benefits such as
new buffs and stat boosts. With each successive play-through, players can select
different survivors to experience a new way to defeat the hardest dungeons and
bosses of Heartland.
"When we created Survived By, we imagined a game retaining all of the key
gameplay elements of the classic games we grew up with and loved, but with a
modern role-player in mind," said Ryan Jackson, Executive Producer. "Jumping
into a server with as many as 100 players, we discovered a tremendous sense of
wonder and an addictive blend of crafting, social team-work and twitchy
bullet-hell madness."
Key Gameplay Features in Survived By includes:
MMORPG With Up To 100 Player Battles:
Survived By is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game played with
up to 100 players. Dodge bullets, slaughter hordes of Chimera, and level up
while crafting the best gear and weapons. Be careful though, once you die...
it's almost game over.
Permadeath Is Just The Beginning: Unlike
traditional roguelikes, players regenerate health, survive longer, and don't
need to dodge everything to stay alive. But every time a player dies, they
lose almost everything. They're survived by a new descendant who carries a
small part of their legacy with them.
Bullet Hell Ballistics: Players craft and
wield increasing deadly weapons that can provide tactical options tailored
to the character class they select. They'll arm themselves with a
combination of magic, steel, and special abilities to fend off enemies while
artfully skirting their damaging spray.
Gorgeous Pixel-Art World: Team up with
friends and others to explore a huge beautifully rendered pixel-art world.
Gear up and journey together with friends to crush enemies, raid dungeons,
and trade items in a vast, diverse landscape with many in-game achievements
and challenges, and hundreds of hours of gameplay.
Craft Weapons to Slay the Hordes: Players
craft and wield powerful projectile weapons as they confront an array of
Beasts (hostile and aggressive creatures), Infernals (fiery forces of
indiscriminate destruction), Furies (invasive nightmares that corrupt
anything they touch), Spirits (natural disasters made manifest), and more on
their journey.
Fair Free-To-Play Model: Survived By is
designed as a fair free-to-play game. Every item in the game can be earned
for free without paying.
Frequent Updates: Survived By is designed
to be updated frequently with new content and exciting new features. The
game will be built with its community's voice and desires in mind.