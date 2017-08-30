Survived By Announced

Independent Canadian publisher and developer, Digital Extremes, and veteran independent developer, Human Head Studios, are proud to unveil the fruit of their new partnership, Survived By™, a new retro-style Free-to-Play MMO in which up to 100 players fight side-by-side in a bullet hell-style battle where permadeath is just the beginning. Known for producing a diversity of imaginative and compelling games for more than 20 years (Rune, Prey, Lost Within, Boxy Kingdom), Human Head's Survived By sends players into a pixel-art, war-struck fantasy world where humanity struggles to survive under the onslaught of a ferocious enemy. Heed the call and sign up now FREE for the Survived By Closed Alpha at www.survivedby.com.



Pushed to the edge of extinction by a "corruption" that creeps into villages and towns within the World Tree, players will create a tiny but mighty character, craft fantastic and powerful weapons, level up, and explore a chaotic, monster-filled landscape. Survived By encourages players to select one of several classes (Alchemist, Harbinger, Infiltrator, Sentinel, Geomancer, and a Druid, for starters) to experience each one's unique powers and capabilities. Every time a player dies, they're survived by a new descendant who carries a small part of their legacy with them. These legacies provide benefits such as new buffs and stat boosts. With each successive play-through, players can select different survivors to experience a new way to defeat the hardest dungeons and bosses of Heartland.



"When we created Survived By, we imagined a game retaining all of the key gameplay elements of the classic games we grew up with and loved, but with a modern role-player in mind," said Ryan Jackson, Executive Producer. "Jumping into a server with as many as 100 players, we discovered a tremendous sense of wonder and an addictive blend of crafting, social team-work and twitchy bullet-hell madness."



Key Gameplay Features in Survived By includes:

MMORPG With Up To 100 Player Battles: Survived By is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game played with up to 100 players. Dodge bullets, slaughter hordes of Chimera, and level up while crafting the best gear and weapons. Be careful though, once you die... it's almost game over.

Permadeath Is Just The Beginning: Unlike traditional roguelikes, players regenerate health, survive longer, and don't need to dodge everything to stay alive. But every time a player dies, they lose almost everything. They're survived by a new descendant who carries a small part of their legacy with them.

Bullet Hell Ballistics: Players craft and wield increasing deadly weapons that can provide tactical options tailored to the character class they select. They'll arm themselves with a combination of magic, steel, and special abilities to fend off enemies while artfully skirting their damaging spray.

Gorgeous Pixel-Art World: Team up with friends and others to explore a huge beautifully rendered pixel-art world. Gear up and journey together with friends to crush enemies, raid dungeons, and trade items in a vast, diverse landscape with many in-game achievements and challenges, and hundreds of hours of gameplay.

Craft Weapons to Slay the Hordes: Players craft and wield powerful projectile weapons as they confront an array of Beasts (hostile and aggressive creatures), Infernals (fiery forces of indiscriminate destruction), Furies (invasive nightmares that corrupt anything they touch), Spirits (natural disasters made manifest), and more on their journey.

Fair Free-To-Play Model: Survived By is designed as a fair free-to-play game. Every item in the game can be earned for free without paying.

Frequent Updates: Survived By is designed to be updated frequently with new content and exciting new features. The game will be built with its community's voice and desires in mind.