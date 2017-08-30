 
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Announced

[Aug 30, 2017, 09:54 am ET] - 4 Comments

Fatshark announces Warhammer: Vermintide 2, a sequel to their first-person shooter set in the Warhammer fantasy universe. They say this is coming to Steam and consoles, but they are holding back details until a livestream reveal on October 17th. In the meantime they offer a teaser trailer, a Steam page, and the following reveal schedule:

Independent developer Fatshark today announced the sequel to the million selling game Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide.

“On October 23rd, 2015 we introduced the world to Warhammer: Vermintide, and since then it has sold over 1.5 million units.” says Martin Wahlund, CEO of Fatshark and continues “Now it’s time to introduce the upcoming sequel - Warhammer: Vermintide 2”

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is making its way to PC via Steam, as well as consoles.

More details about Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will be revealed via a Live Stream on October 17, 7PM CET / 10AM PST via www.twitch.tv/fatsharkgames .

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Announced
