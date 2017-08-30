Sonic Mania DRM Issues

Like you, we've noticed an error in the Steam store not mentioning the DRM for Sonic Mania.



We're fixing that now.



Sonic Mania is intended to be played offline and we're investigating reports on that.



We're also investigating other issues like controller support, these are all PC specific things that Christian and the team have been working on these last few weeks



Please bear with us while we collate and investigate problems that are being brought to our attention.