Sonic Mania DRM Issues

Like you, we've noticed an error in the Steam store not mentioning the DRM for Sonic Mania.



We're fixing that now.



Sonic Mania is intended to be played offline and we're investigating reports on that.



We're also investigating other issues like controller support, these are all PC specific things that Christian and the team have been working on these last few weeks



Please bear with us while we collate and investigate problems that are being brought to our attention.

is now available for Windows on Steam , offering a new 2D adventure from the platformer series. There is an unfortunate situation on the game's DRM, however. This post apologies for not mentioning the game's DRM before, as well as for the game not currently supporting offline play. Ars Technica reports the game is using Denuvo for some reason, even though Steam has its own DRM scheme. Word is they are investigating fixing offline play and other issues: