Oriental Empires Next Month

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Iceberg Interactive announces Oriental Empires will emerge from early access into full release on September 14th, offering a 4X strategy game set in ancient China and Mongolia. Here's the plan:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 30 August 2017, 12:03.
Chatbear Announcements.