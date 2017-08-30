Oriental Empires Next Month

Oriental Empires, our turn-based 4x grand strategy title, will launch out of Early Access on September 14th. In Oriental Empires, you can develop your land, build great cities, raise huge armies and fight epic battles, with hundreds of soldiers fighting right on the game map. Advance your technologies, culture and religion to create one of mankind’s biggest empires.



The full release version features a multiplayer mode, supporting up to 15 players in one campaign, and a new scenario. In this new scenario you can start your campaign in the infamous Warring States Era.