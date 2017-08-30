 
MS Open to More Cross-Play with Other Platforms

[Aug 30, 2017, 09:54 am ET] - 1 Comment

VG247 has quotes from talking with Mike Ybarra, vice president of Xbox, who discusses the process of supporting cross-platform multiplayer. The headline says MS is offering an open invitation to Valve, Nintendo, and others to join Xbox One and PC crossplay. This is a little overstated, as he's actually inviting such companies to a "conversation" on the topic, but he does say they are open to opening things up further. Here's the most pertinent quote, though the context of what he totally agrees with is not provided:

“We totally agree with that. If any developer wants to have that conversation… Valve is right down the street from us, Nintendo is too – they’re like a block from us. We’re having these discussions as developers come up, and we’re completely open to that.”

