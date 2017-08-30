 
Out of the Blue

[Aug 30, 2017, 09:53 am ET] - 5 Comments

Like most gaming mice, mine features on-the-fly DPI switching through a couple of dedicated buttons behind the scroll wheel. This is a feature I never intentionally use, and I have always assumed that this is for players on a higher level (which is probably correct) for changing sensitivity while sniping or during delicate maneuvers. For me it's always been a random surprise when I accidentally change DPI while at work or play. I was watching a stream from Gamescom with MFPallytime and DunkTrain where DunkTrain helped Pally fix a sensitivity issue and said this is a feature he always shuts off on his mice. It actually made me feel silly for waiting until hearing that to disable it on mine, since it's so obvious, but I guess was holding out hope that I would suddenly become a pro-level player and take advantage of it. All it took was an actual pro saying he didn't like it to make me feel free to turn it off. I feel like such a sheep.

Sheepish Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Swipe Skate.
Stories: Terry Pratchett's unfinished works flattened by steamroller.
Best Buy Apologizes For Selling $42 Packs of Water While CNBC Asks If Disaster Capitalism Is So Bad.
Science: Why Those Floating Fire Ant Colonies in Texas Are Such Bad News.
Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Agbeni Infections Linked to Pet Turtles.
Media: SUPER TROOPERS 2 Official Red Band Trailer (2018).
Exclusive: Blade Runner 2049 Short Film Reveals What Happened in 2036.
Mini Games - Epic NPC Man.
Follow-up: The desolated remains of the Rio Olympic venues.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Announced
Sonic Mania DRM Issues
Oriental Empires Next Month
MS Open to More Cross-Play with Other Platforms
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Overwatch Deathmatch Live
ARK: Survival Evolved Officially Launches
Absolver Launches
The Amazing Eternals Founders Program
