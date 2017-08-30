Out of the Blue

Like most gaming mice, mine features on-the-fly DPI switching through a couple of dedicated buttons behind the scroll wheel. This is a feature I never intentionally use, and I have always assumed that this is for players on a higher level (which is probably correct) for changing sensitivity while sniping or during delicate maneuvers. For me it's always been a random surprise when I accidentally change DPI while at work or play. I was watching a stream from Gamescom with MFPallytime and DunkTrain where DunkTrain helped Pally fix a sensitivity issue and said this is a feature he always shuts off on his mice. It actually made me feel silly for waiting until hearing that to disable it on mine, since it's so obvious, but I guess was holding out hope that I would suddenly become a pro-level player and take advantage of it. All it took was an actual pro saying he didn't like it to make me feel free to turn it off. I feel like such a sheep.