Overwatch Deathmatch Live

The
Overwatch Forums
offer patch notes for a new update that's now live in
Blizzard's multiplayer shooter. This includes a bunch of fixes and changes,
including the promised addition of Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch modes. Here's
the section covering that:
New Game Modes: Deathmatch and Team
Deathmatch
Two new game modes have been added to the Arcade: Deathmatch and Team
Deathmatch!
In Deathmatch, eight players go head-to-head until one player scores 20 points.
Players will earn 1 point whenever they land the final blow on an opponent and
will lose 1 point whenever they die to environmental damage (ex: falling off a
cliff) or self-inflicted damage. This scoring will be tracked in a brand-new
scoreboard. The first player to 20 points wins!
In Team Deathmatch, two teams of four players face off until one team scores 30
points. Players will earn 1 point for their team whenever they land the final
blow on an opponent and will lose 1 point for their team whenever they die to
environmental damage (ex: falling off a cliff) or self-inflicted damage. If
players are resurrected before they respawn, the corresponding point for their
death will be deducted from the enemy team’s score. This scoring will be tracked
in our default scoreboard. The first team to 30 points wins!
Both modes will play out on a selection of maps from our existing pool:
- Hanamura
- Horizon Lunar Colony
- Temple of Anubis
- Volskaya Industries
- Dorado
- Eichenwalde
- Hollywood
- King’s Row
- (TDM only) Black Forest
- (TDM only) Castillo
- (TDM only) Ecopoint: Antarctica
- (TDM only) Necropolis
We’ve made several modifications to many of these maps (including restricting
play to a specific area and developing a special respawn system). We’re also
introducing a brand new map specifically for Deathmatch: Château Guillard! Learn
more about this map below.
Both modes will be available for play in Custom Games. Watch our
developer update for additional insight.
New Deathmatch Map: Château Guillard
Château Guillard is located near Annecy in southeastern France. For hundreds of
years, it was the estate of the influential Guillard family, until it gradually
fell into disrepair after the family's power waned in the decades after the
Revolution. Recently, the château has found a new owner: the Talon agent
Widowmaker, who has returned to her family's ancestral home.