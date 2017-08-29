Overwatch Deathmatch Live

New Game Modes: Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch



Two new game modes have been added to the Arcade: Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch!



In Deathmatch, eight players go head-to-head until one player scores 20 points. Players will earn 1 point whenever they land the final blow on an opponent and will lose 1 point whenever they die to environmental damage (ex: falling off a cliff) or self-inflicted damage. This scoring will be tracked in a brand-new scoreboard. The first player to 20 points wins!



In Team Deathmatch, two teams of four players face off until one team scores 30 points. Players will earn 1 point for their team whenever they land the final blow on an opponent and will lose 1 point for their team whenever they die to environmental damage (ex: falling off a cliff) or self-inflicted damage. If players are resurrected before they respawn, the corresponding point for their death will be deducted from the enemy team’s score. This scoring will be tracked in our default scoreboard. The first team to 30 points wins!



Both modes will play out on a selection of maps from our existing pool:

Hanamura

Horizon Lunar Colony

Temple of Anubis

Volskaya Industries

Dorado

Eichenwalde

Hollywood

King’s Row

(TDM only) Black Forest

(TDM only) Castillo

(TDM only) Ecopoint: Antarctica

(TDM only) Necropolis

We’ve made several modifications to many of these maps (including restricting play to a specific area and developing a special respawn system). We’re also introducing a brand new map specifically for Deathmatch: Château Guillard! Learn more about this map below.



Both modes will be available for play in Custom Games. Watch our developer update for additional insight.



New Deathmatch Map: Château Guillard



Château Guillard is located near Annecy in southeastern France. For hundreds of years, it was the estate of the influential Guillard family, until it gradually fell into disrepair after the family's power waned in the decades after the Revolution. Recently, the château has found a new owner: the Talon agent Widowmaker, who has returned to her family's ancestral home.