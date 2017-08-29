ARK: Survival Evolved Officially Launches

Over the past 26 months, the game has undergone massive improvements thanks to feedback from the community. We now launch with four ARKs - including the Norse & Scottish Highland-Inspired "Ragnarok" -, five bosses, over one hundred creatures to tame and encounter, the inclusion of the Primitive+ alternate game mode & Procedural ARKs, hundreds of mods, total User Interface overhauls, general performance enhancements, bug fixes, quality of life improvements, countless additional gameplay plus story elements, and... a toilet.



With the “1.0” release version, you can experience the full story of ARK: Survival Evolved! Can you make it to the heart of the ARK and discover the shocking secret that lies buried within? While it may seem strange for a survival game to have a “single player” mode with an “ending”, we’re happy that surviving the ARK provides a measure of closure should you seek it, while also pointing the way to what comes next.



Rest assured this complete version of the game will still be receiving regular updates, and this is not the end of the ARK saga, but only the beginning of the next phase, for great adventures and awe-inspiring new experiences are just around the corner…