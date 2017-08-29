ARK: Survival Evolved Officially Launches

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Steam News announces that ARK: Survival Evolved is now available, or more to the point, after well over 122,000 reviews, the survival game is now out of early access. Also now in official release is ARK: Survival Of The Fittest, the multiplayer arena game based on the same premise. This post covers the news in more detail. Here's a bit:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 29 August 2017, 20:31.
Chatbear Announcements.