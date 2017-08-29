Absolver Launches

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Sloclap announce the release of
Absolver, saying the multiplayer combat game is now available for Windows and
PlayStation 4. The Windows edition can be found on
GOG.com (who include
Furi
for free) and
Steam, and you
can find more details on the
Absolver website. Here's the
launch trailer and
here's the news:
[https://youtu.be/w0eypGqZtEQ].
The core of Absolver’s gameplay is its deep fighting mechanics and online
combat. Prospects will enter the plains of Adal alone and encounter both
AI-controlled opponents and live players through Absolver’s shared online
experience structure. Players will roam the world as their own independent
‘server’ as the game seamlessly introduces other Prospects into their game
experience. Once players encounter one another they will have a choice to engage
in friendly sparring, more aggressive PvP combat, or cooperative PvE play with
up to three players at once. Through online cooperative play each Prospect will
be able to learn new moves from one another, progress on their path to
Absolution, and gain experience points that can be spent on one of six
attributes to improve their skills.
Absolver also features a unique fighting school mechanic where more advanced
players can create their own school of combat that other players may join. The
school creator effectively becomes a mentor to these students and this
relationship allows for the mentor’s students to use their Combat Deck and the
more robust catalog of more advanced moves that comes with it.
Sloclap has announced the first in many free content updates to the game to
continue to expand the world of Absolver and cater to the wishes of the
community. Through extensive testing and a closed beta, early players have
requested features like 3 versus 3 mode, ranked matches, and a spectator mode to
watch the action and jump in when it is your turn to battle. These three
features will be some of the first implemented in a series of free content
updates alongside new Combat Styles and moves for players’ Combat Decks.