Absolver Launches

[Aug 29, 2017, 6:10 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Sloclap announce the release of Absolver, saying the multiplayer combat game is now available for Windows and PlayStation 4. The Windows edition can be found on GOG.com (who include Furi for free) and Steam, and you can find more details on the Absolver website. Here's the launch trailer and here's the news:

Independent developer Sloclap and Devolver Digital have launched the highly-anticipated Absolver on PlayStation 4 and PC, available now digitally and through a limited edition physical set from Special Reserve Games [absolver.devolverdigital.com].

The celebrated online melee action game launches as the debut project from developer Sloclap and the most preordered game ever from publisher Devolver Digital. Absolver’s release is heralded by a new launch trailer following the intertwining stories of two Prospects as they battle common foes before facing off against each another in hopes of becoming one of the storied Absolvers. [https://youtu.be/w0eypGqZtEQ].

The core of Absolver’s gameplay is its deep fighting mechanics and online combat. Prospects will enter the plains of Adal alone and encounter both AI-controlled opponents and live players through Absolver’s shared online experience structure. Players will roam the world as their own independent ‘server’ as the game seamlessly introduces other Prospects into their game experience. Once players encounter one another they will have a choice to engage in friendly sparring, more aggressive PvP combat, or cooperative PvE play with up to three players at once. Through online cooperative play each Prospect will be able to learn new moves from one another, progress on their path to Absolution, and gain experience points that can be spent on one of six attributes to improve their skills.

Absolver also features a unique fighting school mechanic where more advanced players can create their own school of combat that other players may join. The school creator effectively becomes a mentor to these students and this relationship allows for the mentor’s students to use their Combat Deck and the more robust catalog of more advanced moves that comes with it.

Sloclap has announced the first in many free content updates to the game to continue to expand the world of Absolver and cater to the wishes of the community. Through extensive testing and a closed beta, early players have requested features like 3 versus 3 mode, ranked matches, and a spectator mode to watch the action and jump in when it is your turn to battle. These three features will be some of the first implemented in a series of free content updates alongside new Combat Styles and moves for players’ Combat Decks.

Absolver Launches
