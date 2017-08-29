 
The Amazing Eternals Founders Program

[Aug 29, 2017, 6:10 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Digital Extremes has opened up the promised Founders Program for The Amazing Eternals, the deck-building first-person shooter once known by the codename Keystone. The Amazing Eternals website is now offering sales of Founders Packs that run from $19.99 all the way to $249.99. These all include instant access (the $250 pack has 12 beta keys) but they also offer signups for the chance to be invited into the closed beta for free. This new trailer offers an Eternals Showcase, and the announcement has more details:

With the move from Closed Alpha to Closed Beta status, independent Canadian developer and publisher Digital Extremes is proud to announce it will launch the Founders Program for The Amazing Eternals today. Jump into the Multiverse by signing up FREE today for a chance to get into Closed Beta or enter the game instantly with the Founders Program here: www.amazingeternals.com/

A fast-paced first-person hero shooter with deck building abilities and 1970s retro-pulp graphics, Digital Extremes' second big in-house game offers a substantial Founders Program that rewards early adopters with direct dev team access, exclusive in-game gear, instant admission to the Closed Beta, and an opportunity to support the continued development and growth of the game.

Exclusives offered only in the Founders Program vary depending on the five different tiers into which players buy. Examples include special pewter game pieces, a prototype character, gun, turret, and UFO, a voice pack, Easter Eggs and a lot more.

