The Amazing Eternals Founders Program

With the move from Closed Alpha to Closed Beta status, independent Canadian developer and publisher Digital Extremes is proud to announce it will launch the Founders Program for The Amazing Eternals today. Jump into the Multiverse by signing up FREE today for a chance to get into Closed Beta or enter the game instantly with the Founders Program here: www.amazingeternals.com/.



A fast-paced first-person hero shooter with deck building abilities and 1970s retro-pulp graphics, Digital Extremes' second big in-house game offers a substantial Founders Program that rewards early adopters with direct dev team access, exclusive in-game gear, instant admission to the Closed Beta, and an opportunity to support the continued development and growth of the game.



Exclusives offered only in the Founders Program vary depending on the five different tiers into which players buy. Examples include special pewter game pieces, a prototype character, gun, turret, and UFO, a voice pack, Easter Eggs and a lot more.