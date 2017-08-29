 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

PWND Price Drop

[Aug 29, 2017, 6:10 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A Steam community announcement from Skydance Interactive announces a price drop for PWND on Steam, hoping to draw more players into this rocket arena shooter. Besides the new USD $12.99 price, they are offering further incentives to join in:

Join us this week and get 12 new PWN stamps, plus the two new special-edition skins of each influencer Vanoss and Syndicate... OOOOH yeah!

Wait. There’s even MORE pwn-tastic stuff coming!! September is chock-full of shiny new things for all of you. We’re excited to introduce another character, who will be joining our unique PWND squad with eccentric, never-seen-before abilities. Stay social, and check back for the big reveal!

It doesn’t end there! One: you’ll have a new level to play on. Two: we’re releasing the “Custom Match” game option so you can team up with friends! The thing is, it’s far easier to scheme and carry out PWN strategies when you’ve got a pod of allies- GET THOSE PWN STACKS!!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
ARK: Survival Evolved Officially Launches
Absolver Launches
The Amazing Eternals Founders Program
PWND Price Drop
Evening Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
Into the Black
Destiny 2 Open Beta
Dead Alliance Released
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen for Windows Released
Fallout 4 Creation Club Beta
Starway Fleet Launches
Overwatch Griefer Griefed
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.