PWND Price Drop

Join us this week and get 12 new PWN stamps, plus the two new special-edition skins of each influencer Vanoss and Syndicate... OOOOH yeah!



Wait. There’s even MORE pwn-tastic stuff coming!! September is chock-full of shiny new things for all of you. We’re excited to introduce another character, who will be joining our unique PWND squad with eccentric, never-seen-before abilities. Stay social, and check back for the big reveal!



It doesn’t end there! One: you’ll have a new level to play on. Two: we’re releasing the “Custom Match” game option so you can team up with friends! The thing is, it’s far easier to scheme and carry out PWN strategies when you’ve got a pod of allies- GET THOSE PWN STACKS!!