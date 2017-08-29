Destiny 2 Open Beta

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Open beta testing is now underway for the Windows edition of Destiny 2, Bungie's first-person shooter sequel that's due to launch in full in October. This follows a 24-hour early access beta for those who preordered the game, and the client is now available for everyone through Battle.net (aka the Blizzard desktop app). This post from last week has the details, saying the beta client is an approximately 16 GB download and that testing will run until August 31st. They also have a section on the beta on the Destiny website. Here's the open beta trailer, and here's word from its description:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 29 August 2017, 20:31.
Chatbear Announcements.