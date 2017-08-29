 
Destiny 2 Open Beta

[Aug 29, 2017, 1:03 pm ET] - 32 Comments

Open beta testing is now underway for the Windows edition of Destiny 2, Bungie's first-person shooter sequel that's due to launch in full in October. This follows a 24-hour early access beta for those who preordered the game, and the client is now available for everyone through Battle.net (aka the Blizzard desktop app). This post from last week has the details, saying the beta client is an approximately 16 GB download and that testing will run until August 31st. They also have a section on the beta on the Destiny website. Here's the open beta trailer, and here's word from its description:

Experience Destiny 2 in 4K with uncapped frame rates in the PC Open Beta August 29-31. Pre-purchase Destiny 2 on PC Exclusively at Blizzard Battle.net and get 24 hour early beta access starting on August 28.

Begin Destiny 2’s epic cinematic story campaign, fight below the surface of Nessus in the three-player cooperative Strike Inverted Spire, and enter the Crucible to put your competitive multiplayer skills to the test in two 4v4 modes. Learn more: https://www.destinythegame.com/beta

Available exclusively on Blizzard Battle.net. Download now: http://us.battle.net/en/app/

New Legends Will Rise on October 24. Pre-order: https://www.destinythegame.com/buy

