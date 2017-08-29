Dead Alliance Released

Maximum Games announces the official release of Dead Alliance, following
open beta testing of this zombie-infested shooter. This is available for Windows
on Steam,
where it is offered as either the full game, or as a multiplayer-only version at
a reduced price. They also have DLC to upgrade the multiplayer edition to the
full version for those who want to do so down the road. Here's the
launch trailer and
here's word:
Dead Alliance™ is a fast-paced, multiplayer first-person
zombie shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world, where former military bases have
been turned into the only remaining city-states. Build your squad and take
strategic control of bases across maps infected with zombies, using the dead
themselves as weapons against your opposing faction. Armed with a variety of
loadouts that range from guns to pheromone grenades, you'll face off against
enemy armies and gruesome, human-eating killers - all while attempting to
capture and control as many bases as possible. The world is a wasteland, and
your only hope for survival is to use the dead...or join them.
Frenzied Multiplayer Action. Play tight-knit 4v4,
Capture and Hold, King of the Hill, Free for All, Team Deathmatch and more.
Seize the Dead. Think quick and strategically use
zombies to distract, disable and attack your opponents. Utilize a variety of
zMods including lures, pheromone grenades, and traps to get the zombies
working for you!
Zombie-MOBA. Capture your opponent’s home base to
win, maneuvering between lanes in a zombie jungle.
Solo Survival Mode. Face off against endless
hordes of ravenous zombies, unlocking new maps as you progress. *
Single Player Ops. Test your mettle against the
undead and AI opponents across varied objectives. *
Deep Customization. Upgrade abilities and loadouts,
building an arsenal of high-powered shotguns, rifles, crossbows and more.
* Dead Alliance™: Multiplayer Edition does not include single player
content.