XCOM 2: War of the Chosen for Windows Released

2K Games and Firaxis
announce
that War of the Chosen
is now available for the Windows
edition of XCOM 2
. They say the Linux and macOS versions of the expansion
will come to the strategy sequel "at a later date," and that the console
versions will launch on September 12th. Word is: "COM 2: War of the Chosen takes
the incredible experience of XCOM 2 and provides players with all new features
and allies to combat ADVENT, who have deployed three deadly new aliens called
the 'Chosen.' To aid XCOM in its fight to liberate Earth, players will have
access to three new resistance factions, each with their own unique Hero class,
in addition to new weapons, options to form bonds between soldiers and a new
photo booth feature to create custom propaganda posters." Here's a feature list:
Key features for XCOM 2: War of the Chosen include:
- New Factions & Hero Classes: Three
additional factions represent pockets of resistance to ADVENT – the Reapers,
Skirmishers and Templars – each with its own Hero class can be recruited to
stand with XCOM:
- The Reapers are infiltration
specialists and stealth marksmen living on the fringe of society.
Reapers utilize a powerful weapon called the Vektor rifle, as well as a
special Claymore explosive - a targetable incendiary device that, when
placed and activated, does not cause the Reaper to break Concealment;
- The Skirmishers are former ADVENT
soldiers who have chosen to rebel against their masters. The Skirmisher
is an offensive powerhouse, capable of dealing with threats running the
gamut from up close to afar, armed with a grappling hook to help close
distance and a wrist mounted Ripjack capable of piercing the enemy with
deadly force;
- The Templars are a reclusive, monastic
group of soldiers that have dedicated themselves to pushing their minds
and bodies with psionic energy to the brink of humanity, honing their
psionic energy with religious fervor into powerful weapons.
- The Chosen: These powerful adversaries are
unique ADVENT enemies tasked by the Elders to recapture the Commander at all
costs. Masters of asymmetrical warfare, the Chosen will kidnap, interrogate
and ultimately kill XCOM’s soldiers. They can even invade the strategy layer
and ravage XCOM’s global operations; The Chosen include:
- The Hunter stalks its prey from across
the map: tracking, wounding and disabling XCOM units at range;
- The Warlock utilizes a variety of
psionic abilities to sow destruction on the battlefield;
- The Assassin are a stealth-based melee
unit who prefers to fight at close range, preying upon XCOM units with
her katana.
- New Alien and ADVENT Threats: Adopt new
tactics alongside the new faction allies to counter a deadly new alien known
as the Spectre, the explosive attacks of the ADVENT Purifier, the
psionically charged ADVENT Priest, as well as the creeping swarms of The
Lost.
- New Photo Booth: Immortalize your soldiers
during their trials by creating customizable war-and-meme-worthy posters
that are both sharable and can be found while in game.
- New Environments and Mission Objectives:
Players can engage in wide-ranging tactical missions, from abandoned cities
devastated by alien bioweapons during the original invasion, to underground
tunnels and xenoformed wilderness regions.
- Enhanced Strategy Layer: Manage Covert
Actions, Resistance Orders, and XCOM’s relations with factions while
countering enemy operations from the Avenger.
- Greater Customization & Replayability:
Soldiers cultivate bonds with compatible teammates for new abilities and
perks, while the SITREP system dynamically adds new modifiers to the
tactical layer to make sure every mission provides a unique challenge.
- Challenge Mode: New regular community
challenges featuring unique missions not found in the campaign that rank
players on a global leaderboard.