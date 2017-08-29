 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Starway Fleet Launches

[Aug 29, 2017, 09:52 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers Starway Fleet, a space combat game for Windows and virtual reality that's now out of early access. The Starway Fleet website is home to this, offering a release teaser with a look at gameplay. Here's the news:

Starway Fleet is an action-focused space fighter simulator game. Take part in various missions including interception or reconnaissance, provide fighter cover for cargo ships or help rescue the crew of disabled ships, etc. Fight offline in quick missions against computer-controlled enemies or online with your friends in co-op mode (up to 3 players). Be the famous fighter ace, let the whole Universe know your name!

Features:

  • 3 game modes: quick missions, custom battles and survival mode.
  • 10 exciting quick missions, which can be played both in Single-player and Co-Op multiplayer.
  • 2 custom battle maps, both playable in Single-player and Co-Op multiplayer.
  • 2 survival maps, both playable in Single-player and Co-Op multiplayer.
  • Epic space battles, heavily armed capital ships.
  • Multiplayer mode with up to 3 simultaneous players.
  • Optional VIVE support: experience the excitement of space combat directly from the cockpit of your fighter.
  • HOTAS, mouse + keyboard and game pad support.

Experience the heat of space combat and discover the Universe as a fighter pilot assigned to the fleet. Be the famous fighter ace, let the whole Universe know your name!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen for Windows Released
Fallout 4 Creation Club Beta
Starway Fleet Launches
Overwatch Griefer Griefed
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Rune: Ragnarok Announced
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Rolls Out
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.