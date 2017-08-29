Starway Fleet Launches

Steam
now offers Starway Fleet, a space combat game for Windows and virtual reality
that's now out of early access. The
Starway Fleet website is home to this, offering a
release teaser with a
look at gameplay. Here's the news:
Starway Fleet is an action-focused
space fighter simulator game. Take part in various missions including
interception or reconnaissance, provide fighter cover for cargo ships or help
rescue the crew of disabled ships, etc. Fight offline in quick missions against
computer-controlled enemies or online with your friends in co-op mode (up to 3
players). Be the famous fighter ace, let the whole Universe know your name!
Features:
3 game modes: quick missions, custom battles and
survival mode.
10 exciting quick missions, which can be played
both in Single-player and Co-Op multiplayer.
2 custom battle maps, both playable in
Single-player and Co-Op multiplayer.
2 survival maps, both playable in Single-player
and Co-Op multiplayer.
Epic space battles, heavily armed capital ships.
Multiplayer mode with up to 3 simultaneous
players.
Optional VIVE support: experience the excitement
of space combat directly from the cockpit of your fighter.
HOTAS, mouse + keyboard and game pad support.
Experience the heat of space combat and discover the Universe as a fighter
pilot assigned to the fleet. Be the famous fighter ace, let the whole Universe
know your name!