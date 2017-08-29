 
Fallout 4 Creation Club Beta

[Aug 29, 2017, 09:52 am ET] - Post a Comment

Bethesda.net has details on a beta version 1.10 update that's now available for Fallout 4, which includes support for new premium content through the "Creation Club" (thanks DSOGaming). The beta is now on Steam, and this Steam announcement has more details, including word that mods will remain free, but not really clarifying how mods can join the premium club:

Featuring new items, abilities and gameplay created by Bethesda Games Studios and outside development partners – including the best community creators – Creation Club content is fully curated and compatible with the main game, official add-ons, and achievements. Currently available for Fallout 4, Creation Club will be coming to Skyrim Special Edition next month. All Creation Club content works on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. And of course, Mods will remain a free and open system where anyone can create and share what they’d like.

To celebrate the launch of Creation Club, Bethesda is offering all players 100 Credits to apply to Creation Club content. Additional Credits are available on PSN, Xbox Live and Steam. Your Credits will be transferrable and can be used in both Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition on the same platform for both Xbox Live and Steam. PSN does not support transferable credits between both games.

