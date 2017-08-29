 
Overwatch Griefer Griefed

[Aug 29, 2017, 09:52 am ET]

A post to the Overwatch Forums has complaints from a user who was banned from Overwatch for a week for "disruptive gameplay" (thanks GameWatcher). He seems to feel this is not possible, as he asks: "How do you even be disruptive in quickplay?" This leads him to the conclusion that the "system is clearly automated and abusable." Game Director Jeff Kaplan eventually chimed in, and in his signature gentle manner described this player's (or, in fairness, some other human salt mine using his IP address) toxic history. Jeff calls him "one of the worst offending accounts we've seen." Anyone who's played Overwatch know that this is really saying something, but he notes this account has been silenced for 9216 hours of gametime, or well over a year(!). Here's Jeff's post:

We checked the IP address of the account you posted from and found a suspended account.

That account has a total of 2247 complaints filed against it -- making it one of the worst offending accounts we've seen. The account has also been silenced for a total of 9216 hours. There are 3 gameplay suspensions on the account as well as 7 silences against this account (these are for abusive chat and/or spam). There is also a manual GM account suspension for "massive griefing" levied.

So I'm not sure if that's the account you're referring to or not, but someone from your IP has been a less-than-ideal OW citizen.

If that's not your account, please let us know what the BattleTag is and I'm happy to look into it further. The last thing we want is good, upstanding members of the community being punished unfairly.

