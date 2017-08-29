Overwatch Griefer Griefed

We checked the IP address of the account you posted from and found a suspended account.



That account has a total of 2247 complaints filed against it -- making it one of the worst offending accounts we've seen. The account has also been silenced for a total of 9216 hours. There are 3 gameplay suspensions on the account as well as 7 silences against this account (these are for abusive chat and/or spam). There is also a manual GM account suspension for "massive griefing" levied.



So I'm not sure if that's the account you're referring to or not, but someone from your IP has been a less-than-ideal OW citizen.



If that's not your account, please let us know what the BattleTag is and I'm happy to look into it further. The last thing we want is good, upstanding members of the community being punished unfairly.