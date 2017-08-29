Overwatch Griefer Griefed

|
A post to the Overwatch Forums has complaints from a user who was banned from Overwatch for a week for "disruptive gameplay" (thanks GameWatcher). He seems to feel this is not possible, as he asks: "How do you even be disruptive in quickplay?" This leads him to the conclusion that the "system is clearly automated and abusable." Game Director Jeff Kaplan eventually chimed in, and in his signature gentle manner described this player's (or, in fairness, some other human salt mine using his IP address) toxic history. Jeff calls him "one of the worst offending accounts we've seen." Anyone who's played Overwatch know that this is really saying something, but he notes this account has been silenced for 9216 hours of gametime, or well over a year(!). Here's Jeff's post:
