Rune: Ragnarok Announced

Human Head Studios has revealed Rune: Ragnarok, a sandbox, open-world RPG set in a dangerous Norse universe during the end of days. A highly anticipated follow-up to Rune, the team’s hit action-adventure game, Rune: Ragnarok places players in the middle of an epic battle where gods, beasts, and the last remaining humans struggle to survive.



By pledging allegiance to one of the Norse gods, players gain favor and special abilities to aid them as they raid enemy villages, fight the undead in brutal melee combat, sail to new lands, and craft powerful weapons to complete the goals of their god and conclude Ragnarok.



From Project Director Chris Rhinehart: “After seventeen years, we are thrilled to finally announce a new Rune game. In the spirit of the original, Rune: Ragnarok has intense and brutal combat in a world steeped in Norse mythology. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve created.”