Rune: Ragnarok Announced

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Human Head Studios reveals plans for Rune: Ragnarok, a surprising follow up to Rune, an action/adventure released in the last millennium. Word is they are planning an open-world sandbox environment, and this website is online as home to the project, which does not yet carry a release date. The original was steeped in Norse mythology and melee combat, and while there was an expansion, a sequel never materialized before now. Here's the announce trailer, and here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 28 August 2017, 21:54.
Chatbear Announcements.