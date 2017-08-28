 
Rune: Ragnarok Announced

[Aug 28, 2017, 8:07 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Human Head Studios reveals plans for Rune: Ragnarok, a surprising follow up to Rune, an action/adventure released in the last millennium. Word is they are planning an open-world sandbox environment, and this website is online as home to the project, which does not yet carry a release date. The original was steeped in Norse mythology and melee combat, and while there was an expansion, a sequel never materialized before now. Here's the announce trailer, and here's word:

Human Head Studios has revealed Rune: Ragnarok, a sandbox, open-world RPG set in a dangerous Norse universe during the end of days. A highly anticipated follow-up to Rune, the team’s hit action-adventure game, Rune: Ragnarok places players in the middle of an epic battle where gods, beasts, and the last remaining humans struggle to survive.

By pledging allegiance to one of the Norse gods, players gain favor and special abilities to aid them as they raid enemy villages, fight the undead in brutal melee combat, sail to new lands, and craft powerful weapons to complete the goals of their god and conclude Ragnarok.

From Project Director Chris Rhinehart: “After seventeen years, we are thrilled to finally announce a new Rune game. In the spirit of the original, Rune: Ragnarok has intense and brutal combat in a world steeped in Norse mythology. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve created.”

